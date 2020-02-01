Evening news brief: Budget 2020 announced, man opens fire at Shaheen Bagh protests, and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh area, detained by Delhi police

An unidentified person opened fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, the epicentre of the anti-CAA protest. The gunman has been taken into police custody. The man fired shots in the air at the protest site. No one has been injured. READ MORE

Explained: How govt plans to reboot the economy with this budget

The government’s strategy, or hope at least, is that leaving people with more money will help boost their consumption levels, which are at present quite subdued, as witnessed in the slump in sales of goods and services across the board. READ MORE

Budget 2020: What’s got costlier and cheaper

In a bid to boost consumption to pull the economy out of the worst slowdown in 11 years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting her second Union Budget, announced cuts in personal income tax and extended tax benefits for affordable housing. READ MORE

Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo demanding revocation of ban, Rs 25 lakh relief

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra Saturday sent a legal notice to IndiGo demanding an unconditional apology from the airline and revocation of six-month ban against him. READ MORE

Explained: The five ‘iconic’ archaeological sites mentioned in the Budget

The government proposes to set up an Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation under the Ministry of Culture, and develop five archaeological sites as “iconic sites” with onsite museums in Rakhigarhi (Haryana), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh), Sivsagar (Assam), Dholavira (Gujarat) and Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu). READ MORE

Nirmala Sitharaman cuts short Budget speech, still the longest by any Union Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was forced to cut short her budget speech — the longest in history — as she felt unwell. Sitharaman spoke for a record 160 minutes in Lok Sabha. READ MORE

Budget 2020 new income tax regime will take away these exemptions; Full list

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020 announcements for the salaried class proposes a new tax regime slashing income tax rates and rejigging income tax slabs to ostensibly prune total tax payable by individuals. READ MORE

Income tax slabs 2020-21: Here are the new tax rates

In a significant relief to the taxpayers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a significant cut in the tax rates for the salaried class in her Budget speech, provided they forgo existing exemptions. READ MORE

Shabana Azmi returns home, expresses gratitude to well-wishers

Noted actor Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident last month, on Saturday said that she is back home now and thanked her fans for praying for her speedy recovery. READ MORE

How is Union Budget prepared?

Curious about how the budget is prepared? Nominal GDP is the data that provides the foundation for all Budget numbers. Let’s find out more details in the video.

