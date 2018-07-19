Top News LIVE Updates: Congress stages walkout from Parliament after Rajnath Singh condemns lynching incidents

Top News LIVE: Union Minister Rajnath Singh has condemned the mob lynching incidents in the parliament. (Express photo by Praveen Jain) Top News LIVE: Union Minister Rajnath Singh has condemned the mob lynching incidents in the parliament. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

The second day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament started on a stormy note on Thursday as the Opposition members staged a protest when Jayant Sinha started speaking in Lok Sabha. Sinha had landed himself into a controversy when he garlanded six men convicted of lynching a meat trader in Jharkhand. Also, the Opposition is expected to corner the government over the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill 2018 which will be introduced in Rajya Sabha. The government is seeking dilution in the law pertaining to disclosure of ranks, salaries, allowances and tenure of the Chief Information Commissioners and Information Commissioners of the Centre and states.

Other stories of the day are — in Greater Noida building collapse, rescue operations continue amid little hopes; IPL boss aide caught in alleged ‘sex for selection’ sting; Jio Institute projects Rs 100 crore revenue from student fee in first year; 14 killed, 16 injured as bus falls into a gorge near Suryadhar in Uttarakhand and more.