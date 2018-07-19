Follow Us:
Thursday, July 19, 2018
  • Top News LIVE Updates: Congress stages walkout from Parliament after Rajnath Singh condemns lynching incidents
Live now

Top News LIVE Updates: Congress stages walkout from Parliament after Rajnath Singh condemns lynching incidents

Top News LIVE UPDATES: From the debate on RTI (Amendment) Bill in the parliament to an alleged sting accusing IPL boss' aid of 'sex for selection', here are the top stories of the day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 19, 2018 2:44:33 pm
Top News LIVE Updates: RTI bill likely to be discussed in Parliament; Rajnath Singh condemns lynching incidents Top News LIVE: Union Minister Rajnath Singh has condemned the mob lynching incidents in the parliament. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

The second day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament started on a stormy note on Thursday as the Opposition members staged a protest when Jayant Sinha started speaking in Lok Sabha. Sinha had landed himself into a controversy when he garlanded six men convicted of lynching a meat trader in Jharkhand. Also, the Opposition is expected to corner the government over the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill 2018 which will be introduced in Rajya Sabha. The government is seeking dilution in the law pertaining to disclosure of ranks, salaries, allowances and tenure of the Chief Information Commissioners and Information Commissioners of the Centre and states.

Other stories of the day are — in Greater Noida building collapse, rescue operations continue amid little hopes; IPL boss aide caught in alleged ‘sex for selection’ sting; Jio Institute projects Rs 100 crore revenue from student fee in first year; 14 killed, 16 injured as bus falls into a gorge near Suryadhar in Uttarakhand and more.

Live Blog

Top News LIVE: From the debate on RTI (Amendment) Bill in the parliament to an alleged sting accusing IPL boss' aid of 'sex for selection', here are the top stories of the day. Follow the LIVE Updates below

14:44 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Top News LIVE: Rajya Sabha now Wi-Fi enabled

The Rajya Sabha is now Wi-Fi enabled, offering lawmakers of the Upper House access to the Internet for browsing government and Parliament websites, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said Thursday. Present rules allow MPs to carry mobile phones, laptops, and tabs inside the Rajya Sabha chamber but the devices were not connected to the Parliament Wi-Fi.  Read more

14:26 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Top News LIVE: 8 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh, encounter underway

Bodies of eight Maoists were recovered Thursday after an encounter on the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts in Bastar. Senior police officials said two INSAS rifles were among the weapons recovered, indicating that the Maoists involved in the exchange of fire were high-level cadre. Read more

14:24 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
‘Sonia Gandhi’s math is weak’: Ananth Kumar

In response to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi insisting that the Opposition would win the no-trust vote in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar Thursday said her mathematics is weak. Kumar added that the NDA would defeat the motion as the Modi government holds majority inside and outside Parliament. Read more

14:21 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Inside India’s fake research paper shops, The Indian Express investigates

An investigation by The Indian Express shows that India has emerged as one of the biggest markets for a business in which over 300 publishers manage what are called “predatory journals” that claim to be international and publish papers for a listed “charge” or “fee” that ranges from $30-$1,800 per piece. Read more

14:18 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Top News LIVE: Sonali Bendre on telling son Ranveer about her cancer diagnosis

Sonali Bendre talks about telling her son Ranveer about her cancer diagnosis and more. Read here

14:10 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Top News LIVE: Jio Institute projects Rs 100 crore revenue from student fee in first year

In its application to the government, Reliance Foundation’s proposed Jio Institute has projected earnings of Rs 100 crore from tuition and hostel fee to be paid by roughly 1,000 students in its first year of operation. Read more

14:02 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Top News LIVE: Israeli parliament passes contentious Jewish nation bill

Israel's parliament has approved a controversial legislation that defines the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people. Critics to the government believe the Bill would sideline minorities. Read more

13:58 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Top News LIVE: 14 killed, 16 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

At least 14 people were killed and 16 injured in a bus accident in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district Thursday morning.  Local administration, police teams, fire department from Tehri and Disaster Response Team from Chamba immediately rushed to the spot. Read more

13:43 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Top News LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2:10 pm

The Lok Sabha was adjourned following the walkout staged by the Opposition. The House will resume after 2:10 pm now.

13:40 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Top News LIVE Updates: PM Modi blames Sonia Gandhi for failing to fully electrify the country in 2009

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today blamed earlier governments, particularly then Congress President Sonia Gandhi, for not fulfilling the promise of electrifying all households by 2009. Read more

13:25 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Top News LIVE: Centre and states playing 'ping pong' on sharing responsibilities, says Shashi Tharoor

Justifying the Opposition's walkout from the Parliament on the second day of the Monsoon Session, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on mob lynching wasn't satisfactory at all. 'This is not a game of 'ping-pong' that states and Centre keep shifting responsibilities,' news agency ANI quoted him as saying outside the Parliament. 

Rajnath Singha addressed the House on lynching today, and ascribed the burden of keeping vigilance on such unlawful activities to the state governments.  Read more

13:13 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Top News LIVE: Will see who forms the 'B-team' of Congress, says Ram Madhav

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav took an alleged dig at the Congress on Thursday, saying that the main Opposition does not have any numbers in this country to pass the no-confidence motion in the Parliament. His comment was in response to Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi's claim yesterday that the Opposition has sufficient numbers to go ahead with the no-confidence motion against the government.

He also said that the BJP will see which regional parties come together with Congress as a B-team. 

TDP President & Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu had written to all MPs of Opposition seeking support on the no-confidence motion against the government.

12:59 (IST) 19 Jul 2018
Top News LIVE: Congress stages walkout from the Parliament

Congress stages walkout from Lok Sabha in protest to Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on mob lynching incidents.  

Top News LIVE Updates: An investigation by The Indian Express has discovered over 300 publishers in the country who manage what are called “predatory journals” that claim to be international and publish papers for a listed “charge” or “fee” that ranges from $30-$1,800 per piece. Shyamlal Yadav finds that several of these publications exist online, claim to have a list of experts as editors, and employ minimal or no editorial checks before publication.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd