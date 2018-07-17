Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 17, 2018
  • Top news LIVE updates: Govt discusses training plan for disciplined youth force; SC hearing on Section 377 resumes
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 17, 2018 9:53:52 am
Gay sex, Section 377, SUpreme court, Narendra Modi, Indian army, NCC training, Military training, BJP, SC on gay sex, Pakistan army chief, Bank loans fraud case, Top news, Indian express top news, India news The scheme, billed as the National Youth Empowerment Scheme or N-YES, proposes a slew of incentives to students fresh of Class X and XII and, currently, enrolled in college. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File)

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has discussed a proposal to target 10 lakh young men and women every year with a military training programme, in the name of having a “disciplined” and nationalist “force of youth. The scheme, billed as the National Youth Empowerment Scheme or N-YES and aimed at “optimising the Indian demographic advantage”, proposes a slew of incentives to students fresh of Class X and XII and, currently, enrolled in college. The incentives include a fixed stipend for the 12-month training and making N-YES an “essential qualification” for jobs in Defence, paramilitary forces and police.

Other top stories for the day are — Pakistan Army chief flying all the way to attend a Baloch leaders funeral; the Finance Ministry announcement that Rs 1,140 crore was traced in undetected income and in assets of Indians who incorporated offshore companies through Mossack Fonseca; arrests of bank officers over bad loans surge and Supreme Court hearing on Section 377.

Gay sex, Section 377, SUpreme court, Narendra Modi, Indian army, NCC training, Rita Bhaduri, Military training, BJP, SC on gay sex, Pakistan army chief, Bank loans fraud case, Top news, Indian express top news, India news Top news LIVE updates: Rita Bhaduri worked for over three decades-long career in the entertainment industry.

Veteran actor Rita Bhaduri, who was last seen as Imarti Devi in Star Bharat’s TV show Nimki Mukhiya, passed away on Tuesday morning. The actor was 62. In her over three decades-long career in the entertainment industry, Rita acted in over 70 movies like Raja, Julie, Beta, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, and 30 TV shows including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Choti Bahu, Kumkum, Khichdi and many others.

