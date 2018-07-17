Top news LIVE updates: Govt discusses training plan for disciplined youth force; SC hearing on Section 377 resumes

The scheme, billed as the National Youth Empowerment Scheme or N-YES, proposes a slew of incentives to students fresh of Class X and XII and, currently, enrolled in college. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File) The scheme, billed as the National Youth Empowerment Scheme or N-YES, proposes a slew of incentives to students fresh of Class X and XII and, currently, enrolled in college. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File)

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has discussed a proposal to target 10 lakh young men and women every year with a military training programme, in the name of having a “disciplined” and nationalist “force of youth. The scheme, billed as the National Youth Empowerment Scheme or N-YES and aimed at “optimising the Indian demographic advantage”, proposes a slew of incentives to students fresh of Class X and XII and, currently, enrolled in college. The incentives include a fixed stipend for the 12-month training and making N-YES an “essential qualification” for jobs in Defence, paramilitary forces and police.

Other top stories for the day are — Pakistan Army chief flying all the way to attend a Baloch leaders funeral; the Finance Ministry announcement that Rs 1,140 crore was traced in undetected income and in assets of Indians who incorporated offshore companies through Mossack Fonseca; arrests of bank officers over bad loans surge and Supreme Court hearing on Section 377.