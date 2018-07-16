Top news LIVE updates: Modi hopes Bengal govt will ‘work’ for farmers, inflation shoots up to 5.77% in June

The FIFA World CUP 2018 concluded on Sunday with France defeating Croatia with a 4-2 victory. Twenty years after Didier Deschamps lifted the trophy with the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Patrick Viera and Thierry Henry by his side, he did so again, this time with the rest of his coaching staff beside him. With the win, Deschamps became the third person after Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer to clinch the trophy both as a player and a coach.
Other top stories for the day are – War in India’s top investigating agency is out in open with CBI writing to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) saying that its second most senior officer, Special Director Rakesh Asthana, does not have the mandate to represent its chief, Director Alok Verma; lynching of a software engineer in Karnataka’s Bidar over WhatsApp rumour on child lifting; PM Modi’s visit to Midnapore in West Bengal to address a farmers’ rally and Wholesale inflation shoots up to 5.77 per cent in June.
On Saturday, Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh was filled with cheers as a marriage procession passed through Nizampur village. The baraatis danced to Bollywood numbers, flanked by tight police security. The enthusiasm was not only due to the wedding but also because never before was a Dalit man’s marriage procession allowed to pass through the Thakur-dominated village. The Thakurs, meanwhile, stayed away from the party. Abhishek Angad brings the mood of the village from the ground. Read more
Two days after a 39-year-old air hostess, Anissia Batra, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her Panchsheel Park home in Delhi, friends and family alleged she was murdered by her husband. The FIR under IPC Section 304B (dowry death) alleges Anissia was being assaulted since the early days of her marriage, with “marks on her body when she returned from her honeymoon”. Read More
In the latest case of lynching, this time of a software engineer in Karnataka’s Bidar over WhatsApp rumour on child lifting, police said they have traced the message to a farmer from Handikera village in Aurad taluka, Manoj Patil, who is among the 30-odd people who have been arrested so far. Police also said the engineer was killed in just half an hour after the message was circulated. Read More
At a time when the CBI is probing several politicians ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it seems the agency is grappling with serious problems within, Sushant Singh reports. In a letter to the Central Vigilance Commission, it has written that its second most senior officer, Special Director Rakesh Asthana, does not have the mandate to represent its chief, Director Alok Verma. Read more
The FIFA Worldcup 2018 saw France ending Croatia’s dreams of a first major title with a 4-2 victory. With the win, the team’s coach Didier Deschamps became the third person after Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer to clinch the trophy both as a player and a coach. Sandip G writes that when Deschamps took over, the squad was a “sin can”. One by one, he began, in his own words, “cleansing the national team”. He prohibited smartphones from dinner tables, practice sessions and board-room meetings. Read more