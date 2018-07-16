Top news LIVE updates: Modi hopes Bengal govt will ‘work’ for farmers, inflation shoots up to 5.77% in June

Top news LIVE updates: France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. (Reuters Photo) Top news LIVE updates: France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. (Reuters Photo)

The FIFA World CUP 2018 concluded on Sunday with France defeating Croatia with a 4-2 victory. Twenty years after Didier Deschamps lifted the trophy with the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Patrick Viera and Thierry Henry by his side, he did so again, this time with the rest of his coaching staff beside him. With the win, Deschamps became the third person after Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer to clinch the trophy both as a player and a coach.

Other top stories for the day are – War in India’s top investigating agency is out in open with CBI writing to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) saying that its second most senior officer, Special Director Rakesh Asthana, does not have the mandate to represent its chief, Director Alok Verma; lynching of a software engineer in Karnataka’s Bidar over WhatsApp rumour on child lifting; PM Modi’s visit to Midnapore in West Bengal to address a farmers’ rally and Wholesale inflation shoots up to 5.77 per cent in June.