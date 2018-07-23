Top news LIVE updates: Congress underlines Rahul is leader, cops taking Alwar victim to hospital stopped on way for tea

After a meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party sent out a message to its current and potential allies that Rahul Gandhi is their leader and that he will be their prime ministerial face in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting also emphasised that tie-ups were unavoidable in 2019.
In another news related to the lynching of Alwar man over suspicion of being a cow smuggler, it turns out that police took three hours to take the victim, Rakabar alias Akbar, to the health centre that was only 4 km away. They not only had his clothes changed at the police station but also stopped for tea on the way before taking Akbar to the CHC where he was declared dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, public sector banks are expected to close down one -third of their foreign branches — around 70 of 216 — by the end of this year to cut costs. Also, in an early morning fire in a residential building in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, five people were killed and several remain trapped.
Addressing an extended meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Rahul asked party leaders not to lose sight of the bigger fight with the BJP and cautioned them against giving comments which can dent the party’s image and hurt its fight against the BJP.
"Let's not be guided by a failed Prime Minister and a failed government, which has nothing to offer, except for the poisonous, venomous, divide and rule policy. And that's why he (Gandhi) spoke about the gravitas of the language and conduct expected by the people of this country of Congress leaders and (said) they should adhere to it," Randip Surjewala said, quoting Rahul.
