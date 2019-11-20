Top news LIVE updates: Cong-NCP leaders meet, Parliament session, and more

From the latest political developments in Maharashtra to instant updates on Parliament session, we bring you the LIVE updates on the top news of the day. While top Congress leaders are expected to meet their NCP counterparts today to finalise the contours of the Maharashtra deal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table a report in the Rajya Sabha on President’s rule imposed in the state.

Elsewhere, UAE-based Lulu Group snubbed the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, saying that it will never invest in the state again. The group statement came a month after the government cancelled the allotment of land in Visakhapatnam to build an international convention centre.

Veering towards the sports segment, there is a growing murmur in the Indian camp over the pink ball that will be used against the country’s first day-night Test in Kolkata, against Bangladesh starting Friday. The worry is that the ball might end up negating key strengths of the Indian bowling attack, especially in home conditions: reverse swing and spin.