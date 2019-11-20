Toggle Menu
Top news LIVE updates: Cong-NCP leaders meet, Parliament session, and morehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/top-news-live-updates-cong-ncp-leaders-meet-parliament-session-and-more-6128103/

Top news LIVE updates: Cong-NCP leaders meet, Parliament session, and more

Top News Headlines Today: While top Congress leaders are expected to meet their NCP counterparts today to finalise the contours of the Maharashtra deal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table a report in the Rajya Sabha on President's rule imposed in the state.

Top news LIVE updates: Cong-NCP leaders meet, Parliament session, and more
Follow this space to track top news of the day.

From the latest political developments in Maharashtra to instant updates on Parliament session, we bring you the LIVE updates on the top news of the day. While top Congress leaders are expected to meet their NCP counterparts today to finalise the contours of the Maharashtra deal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table a report in the Rajya Sabha on President’s rule imposed in the state.

Elsewhere, UAE-based Lulu Group snubbed the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, saying that it will never invest in the state again. The group statement came a month after the government cancelled the allotment of land in Visakhapatnam to build an international convention centre.

Veering towards the sports segment, there is a growing murmur in the Indian camp over the pink ball that will be used against the country’s first day-night Test in Kolkata, against Bangladesh starting Friday. The worry is that the ball might end up negating key strengths of the Indian bowling attack, especially in home conditions: reverse swing and spin.

Live Blog

Watch this space for top news of the day: Maharashtra govt formation, Parliament session and more

maharashtra government, maharashtra, maharashtra news, maharashtra election, maharashtra govt formation LIVE, maharashtra govt formation 2019, maharashtra election results 2019, maharashtra election results 2019 news, president rule maharashtra, Devendra fadnavis, shiv sena, congress-NCP, Uddhav thackray, sharad pawar, indian express

Maharashtra was placed under President's rule after BJP and Shiv Sena failed to reach a consensus in the aftermath of Maharashtra assembly elections.

Maharashtra was placed under President’s Rule last week after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP over its tussle over the post of Chief Minister. While Sena remained adamant on a rotational formula for the top post, the BJP refused to budge.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android