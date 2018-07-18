Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
  • Top news LIVE: Buildings collapse in Noida, Parliament monsoon session to begin shortly
Live now

Top news LIVE: Buildings collapse in Noida, Parliament monsoon session to begin shortly

Buildings collapse in Noida, Opposition ready with no-trust plan on the first day of Monsoon session and public anxiety over bank deposits as government to drop FRDI bill - Follow LIVE updates for all that is making news today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 18, 2018 10:02:24 am
noida building collapse, supreme court lynching, frdi bill, monsoon session, top news live, congress no trust motion, indian express top news Top news LIVE: The buildings collapsed in Greater Noida on Tuesday evening. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A four-storey building collapsed on an under-construction six-storey building in Greater Noida’s Shah Beri village Tuesday evening, killing at least three persons. The bodies have been retrieved by the NDRF and the death toll is expected to rise as there are many feared trapped under the rubble. FOLLOW LIVE 

Meanwhile, the monsoon session of Parliament will begin shortly, with the Opposition set to target the government on a number of issues “agitating” the people, including lynchings by cow vigilantes, unemployment, safety of women, misrule in J&K among others. On Tuesday, Congress announced that 12 Opposition parties had decided to bring a motion of no-confidence in the Lok Sabha.

In another development, the NDA government has decided to drop the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill after concerns were raised over the security of bank deposits. The government is rattled by widespread criticism and public anxiety despite its assurances.

The Supreme Court has expressed serious concern over a spate of mob lynching incidents in the country and has asked Parliament to come up with a special law to deal with the situation, Ananthakrishnan G reports.  The court has asked the government to take appropriate measures to deter such crimes, saying “the horrendous acts of mobocracy cannot be permitted to inundate the law of the land”.

Live Blog

Top news LIVE: From Noida building collapse to the first day of Monsoon session in Parliament. Follow LIVE updates of top news today

NDRF teams are engaged in rescue operations at the site. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Eyewitnesses say that a four-storey building, comprising at least 25 flats, fell on a six storey under construction building around 8.45 pm. The witnesses also revealed that many construction workers who lived in both the buildings are feared trapped.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd