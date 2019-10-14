Top news today evening: Postpaid mobile services restored in Kashmir, Economics Nobel awarded and more

After 70 days of communication lockdown in Kashmir, postpaid mobile services on the BSNL network were restored in Valley on Monday. The government had last week announced that postpaid mobile phone services — around 40 lakh in the Valley — would be made operational from noon on Monday. Internet services have not yet been restored. According to sources, the continuance of the mobile services would depend on how the security situation in the Valley unfolds. The calculation is based on fears of a rise in militant attacks and the possibility of more organised public protests once mobile telephony returns to the Valley, sources said. Read More

Advertising

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Monday awarded Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer the prestigious Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.” “The research conducted by the 2019 Economic Sciences Laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research,” said the statement released by the Academy. Read More

The rift in the Maharashtra Congress unit was on display again on Monday after former Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam took a dig at fellow Congressman Milind Deora, allegedly referring him as a “Nikamma (useless)” for not attending Rahul Gandhi’s election rallies in the state. Nirupam, who was himself absent at the rally, said he could not attend due to a family event. “Speculations and suspicions about my absence in Rahul Gandhi’s Mumbai rallies are meaningless. Due to an important family function, I was very busy the whole day, rather till late night. Had informed him in advance. He is my leader and he will be always the same for me. But why was Nikamma absent?” Read More

Speaking as BCCI president-elect on Monday morning, Sourav Ganguly expressed surprise at the way in which the responsibility had come to him. “I didn’t know I would be the president when I came down. You (reporters) asked me and I told you it’s (former India middle-order batsman) Brijesh (Patel) and when I went up and I came to know it has changed. I have never been in a BCCI election and I never knew it worked like this,” PTI quoted him as saying. Read More

Advertising

In an important breakthrough, the indigenous groups protesting a rollback in fuel subsidies in Ecuador have arrived at an agreement with the government, bringing to an end to the largescale demonstrations that have brought the Latin American country to a standstill. Ecuador had been roiled by unrest since the beginning of October, when President Lenín Moreno enacted austerity measures following a $4.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Under the deal reached on Monday between the government and protesters, Moreno will now withdraw the IMF package and reintroduce fuel subsidies. Read More

A video of a group of masked thieves using a JCB to demolish a gas station and scoop out an ATM machine in Ireland has gone viral on the internet.The video, which was shared by the official Twitter handle of global news network RT, seems to have impressed netizens on the gang’s bizarre modus operandi. The act, captured by a nearby CCTV, shows a group of thieves demolishing the exterior wall of a gas station using a JCB and taking out the ATM. The machine is then transferred to a car nearby, which had its roof cut off, presumably to accommodate the cash machine. According to The Guardian, the gang stole the digger from a nearby construction site. Read More

Virat Kohli reached within one point of top-ranked Steve Smith in the Test batsmen rankings after the India skipper scored an unbeaten 254 in the second Test against South Africa to help his team seal the series 2-0. Opener Mayank Agarwal also rose in the rankings, breaking into the top 20. His innings of 108 in the second Test against South Africa helped him progress eight places to reach the 17th position. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, at fourth and ninth places respectively, are the other two Indian batsmen in the top 10. Read More

With two Sangwan and one Phogat in fray, people in Charkhi Dadri appear a little confused as to who they see as their future MLA. But the constituency certainly will throw an exciting poll battle.