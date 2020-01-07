Top news today evening: Dec 2012 gangrape convicts to be hanged, FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, and more

Here is the top news this evening. Here is the top news this evening.

A Delhi court on Tuesday issued a death warrant against the four convicts in the December 2012 gangrape case and said that they would be executed on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar Jail. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora further said the convicts have 14 days to use their legal remedies.

Even as the Delhi police is yet to arrest those involved in the hours-long rampage at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday, it has come under fire for naming students, including the injured JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, in its FIR. The FIR names Ghosh and 19 others, accusing them of vandalism. Registered post 8 pm on Sunday, the FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by the JNU administration earlier.

In a step closer towards the privatisation of state-owned Air India, a Group of Ministers headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday approved the Expression of Interest (EoI) as well as the share purchase agreement for the debt-ridden carrier. The EoI and the share purchase agreement will be issued in January itself for the bidders, news agency PTI reported.

The government, in retrospect, appears to have seriously miscalculated the fallout of the CAA. It either was not aware of the depth of Muslim resentment or was not bothered about it and was confident of being able to weather any storm, Prakash Singh writes.

A stampede erupted on Tuesday at a funeral procession for a top Iranian general killed in a US airstrike last week, killing 40 people and injuring 48 others. According to the reports by state media, the stampede took place in Kerman, the hometown of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, as the procession got underway.

On Sunday, responding to US President Donald Trump’s threat to attack sites that were “important to Iran and Iranian culture”, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif posted on Twitter: “Having committed grave breaches of int’l law in Friday’s cowardly assassinations, @realdonaldtrump threatens to commit again new breaches of JUS COGENS.” JUS COGENS or ius cogens, meaning “compelling law” in Latin, are rules in international law that are peremptory or authoritative, and from which states cannot deviate.

The first T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka in Guwahati was abandoned without a ball being bowled as rain played spoilsport on Sunday. Though there was no on-field action that the spectators could enjoy, a picture of captain Virat Kohli inspecting the pitch condition at Barsapara stadium has now become a fodder for meme-makers online.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is back on the director’s chair with Shikara. The tagline of the film reads, ‘The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits’. The trailer opens in 1990 when Kashmiri Pandits were forced out of Kashmir. The film introduces two newcomers – Sadia and Aadil Khan.

