Top news today evening: Centre backs Aarey tree felling, Imran’s message to PoK residents and more

Centre backs Aarey tree felling, calls for ‘development with environment protection’

Advertising

Amid the ongoing furore over tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony for the proposed Metro car shed, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Saturday said that the cutting of trees for the Mumbai Metro was similar to what was done in Delhi for the construction of the metro, and added that the government will plant double the trees than felled. In the aftermath of Friday’s protests against tree felling, 29 protesters have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Don’t cross LoC to extend help to Kashmiris, Imran Khan warns PoK residents

In his latest remarks on Kashmir, ever since the conclusion of the United Nations General Assembly session, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday warned the residents of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) not to cross the LoC to “provide humanitarian aid or support” to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan Prime Minister also warned the people of PoK that any assistance for the Kashmiris will give India an excuse to launch an attack across LoC.

Advertising

India, Bangladesh ink seven pacts, Modi says talks with Hasina will energise relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina Saturday signed seven agreements on the use of ports, water sharing, education, culture, coastal surveillance between India and Bangladesh. PM Modi also lauded today’s bilateral meet and said the talks will energise India-Bangladesh relationship. He also expressed confidence in the India-Bangladesh relations saying that the support between the two friendly neighbours is a wonderful example for the world to see.

Ahead of Haryana elections, former Congress state chief Ashok Tanwar quits party

Ahead of the Haryana elections on October 21, former state party president Ashok Tanwar Saturday resigned from the primary membership on Saturday. In a four-page letter address to Sonia, Tanwar said the party is “going through existential crises, not because of its political opponents but because of serious internal contradiction”.

OnePlus 7T Pro to launch on October 10 in India, teases Amazon

OnePlus is set to launch its OnePlus 7T Pro globally on October 10 in London. The device will launch in India on the same day, according to a teaser page listed by Amazon India. It will be made available to purchase starting October 15. HDFC will offer a cashback of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the device.

Rohit Sharma becomes first batsman to score two centuries on debut as an opener

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian opener in 41 years to score two centuries in a Test match at Vizag on Saturday. Rohit scored 176 in the first innings and 127 in the second innings to achieve the rare feat. The previous Indian batsman to do so was Sunil Gavaskar. The 32-year-old also became the first batsman to score two centuries in his debut Test as an opener. The Mumbai batsman hit 13 sixes in the match, six in first and seven in the second innings.

Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar and others raise voice against cutting of trees in Aarey

Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza and many other Bollywood celebrities have raised their voice against the cutting of trees by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) for the construction of a Metro car shed in the Aarey Colony of Mumbai. “Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey #GreenIsGold #Mumbai,” tweeted The Sky Is Pink actor Farhan Akhtar.

Mumbai’s Aarey forest protests: What you should know

Advertising

Following the Bombay High Court order dismissing the plea challenging the felling of trees, hundreds of people protested. ‘Save Aarey’ protests have been engulfing in Mumbai to save the green cover in Mumbai’s Aarey, which has been designated for construction of Metro Line 3 rake depot.