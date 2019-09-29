Top news today evening: Amit Shah targets Oppn on Kashmir, Govt bans export of onions, and more

Govt bans export of onions, imposes stock limit on traders

In order to curb rising onion prices across the country, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Sunday prohibited the export of all varieties of the vegetable while imposing a stock limit on traders to provide relief to consumers. The state governments have been directed to take stringent steps to prevent hoarding.

‘Where are the restrictions? It is only in your mind’: Amit Shah targets Opposition on Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah categorically denied that they were restrictions imposed in Kashmir while hitting out at the Opposition for spreading ‘misinformation’. “Where are the restrictions? It is only in your mind. There are no restrictions. Only misinformation about restrictions is being spread,” Amit Shah said at a seminar in New Delhi.

Bihar rains: 13 dead, heavy showers likely to continue till tomorrow

Heavy downpour at three districts in Bihar has resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people in separate rain-related incidents. Rainfall has disrupted normal life, with businesses downing shutters and rail and road traffic movement affected. The IMD has reported that the state has received more than 200 mm of rainfall since Friday evening.

Explained: Why September 29 is marked as World Heart Day

As an initiative to spread awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVD), including heart disease and stroke September 29 is observed as World Heart Day. The WHO estimates that over 17.9 million people die of CVDs every year, accounting for over 31 per cent of global deaths.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants: Here’s the confirmed list

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 is set to go on air tonight. While there is no specific theme this season, the makers have added a twist of a mini final also, going back to its original format, only celebrities will be part of the show this time. Before the ‘First Day, First Show’ episode tonight, here are the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 13.

Why PM Modi talked about US Open runner-up Medvedev in ‘Maan Ki Baat’

PM Modi, in his radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, praised US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev and said that the Russian’s speech after losing final to Rafael Nadal is something to learn from. “…The sheer simplicity and maturity displayed by the 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev touched everyone. It surely stirred me,” Modi added.

In childhood, didn’t have 3G, 4G but pita G and mata G: Amitabh Bachchan’s post leaves tweeple in splits

Amitabh Bachchan’s witty tweets and hilarious posts have given his followers a good reason to laugh. This time it is his post on cellular connections while referring to his childhood that has left netizens in splits. While many wrote that they could relate with the post, others complimented the actor on his humour.

Watch | Wave of NRC panic across Bengal

There’s a wave of panic across West Bengal fuelled by political rhetoric and rumours that the National Register for Citizens (NRC), which is being implemented in neighbouring Assam, will come to West Bengal, too.