Top news today evening: IB sounds alert in Kutch, MEA chastises Pak for ‘irresponsible remarks’ and many more

IB sounds alert: Possibility of Pakistani marine commandos infiltrating Gulf of Kutch

In the wake of heightened tension between India and Pakistan, the Adani Ports and Logistics has issued a security advisory to shipping agents of all vessels parked at the Mundra Port in Kutch regarding possible infiltration by Pakistani marine commandos from the coastal borders of Gujarat. In the advisory dated August 28, all stakeholders and shipping agents at the Mundra Port have been asked by the Adani Ports and Logistics to inform their vessels of possible infiltration by marine commandos of Pakistan in Harami Nala creek and to remain vigilant at all times.The advisory comes four days after BSF had found two abandoned mini boats at the ‘Harami Nala’ creek area of Kutch, which might have originated from Pakistan.

Mayawati like naked live wire, anyone who touches her will die: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh on Thursday likened Mayawati to a “naked live wire” and said whoever touches the BSP chief will die. “Mayawati is like a naked live wire, whoever touches her will die,” the BJP leader was quoted as saying by ANI. The Minister of State for Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare, who represents the Agra cantonment seat in the Assembly, added, “BJP made her the chief minister thrice, saved her life but she betrayed us.”

India chastises Pak for ‘irresponsible remarks’ on Kashmir, says ‘behave like normal neighbour’

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar condemned the recent remarks made by Pakistani leadership on India’s internal matters. The remarks made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as by some ministers in his cabinet after India’s decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories. “These are very irresponsible statements. It’s time for Pakistan to behave like a normal neighbour,” said Kumar to mediapersons on Thursday.

SC reserves order on Chidambaram’s bail plea, extends ED arrest shield till Sept 5

The Supreme Court reserved its order on Congress leader P Chidambaram’s petition seeking protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case till September 5. The court also asked the ED to submit the documents in a sealed cover. During hearing in the case, ED called the offence of money laundering an act against “society and nation” and sought Chidambaram’s custodial interrogation in the INX media case under PMLA

Come out for 30 minutes on Friday in solidarity with Kashmiris: Imran Khan to Pakistanis

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the people of his country to come out on roads tomorrow and show solidarity with Kashmiris and against India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 that stripped J-K of its special status. Khan tweeted: “I want all Pakistanis to come out tomorrow 12 noon -12.30 pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and send the Kashmiris in IOK a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them & against Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 24-day curfew.”

Mom pranks sons with fake severed finger, leaves netizens in splits

A video of a mother pranking her two sons with a fake severed finger is doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, the mother is seen “prepping” her fake severed finger, by cutting a carrot-shaped like her finger, she then drizzles a red liquid to make it look like blood. She captures their reaction on video, which ends with the mother laughing and the boys frustrated, but relieved.