Top news today evening: Ramban encounter, Laal Kaptaan trailer, and more

Bench headed by Justice Ramana to hear pleas against Centre’s decision on J&K

Advertising

A batch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the amendment to Article 370 revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the decision to bifurcate it into two Union Territories will likely be heard by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice NV Ramana from October 1.

Ramban encounter: Three militants killed in Batote area; civilian hostage rescued

At least three militants were killed in Batote town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district Saturday in an exchange of fire with security forces, an Army spokesperson said. An Army jawan was also killed, while two policemen were injured in the encounter. The militants, who took refuge inside a civilian’s residence and held them hostage, later released all the members.

Advertising

Explained: The idea of regional Supreme Court Benches, and ‘divisions’ of the top court

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday suggested that the Supreme Court should institute four regional Benches to tackle the huge backlog of cases and ensure their speedy disposal. He also recommended that the Law Commission that the apex court be split into two divisions.

Google removes 29 malicious apps with over 10 million downloads from Play Store

Google has removed 29 malicious apps from the Play Store with collective download count of 10 million, discovered by Quick Heal Security Labs. Of the 29 malicious apps, while 24 were of the HiddAd category, the rest five apps belonged to the Adware category.

Laal Kaptaan trailer 2: Saif Ali Khan is fierce in this revenge film

The second trailer for Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan release Saturday. The movie will see Saif as a vengeful Naga Sadhu. Saif, sporting kohl, unkempt beard and long locks of matted hair, is given an assignment by Sonakshi Sinha’s veiled character which involves bumping off a usurper of a fort.

Losing 2019 World Cup is what I would like to forget: Yuzvendra Chahal

Chess player-turned-cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal said that the one thing he would like to forget is that India lost the World Cup 2019 and that this regret will sustain until he holds the World T20, which is scheduled for the next year.

#IndiasGotColour: Nandita Das’ music video celebrating skin colour diversity gets praise online

Actor-director Nandita Das has recently released a video, India’s Got Colour, which celebrates skin colour diversity. The song with a quirky video is a humorous take on conventional beauty standards of the country and how it’s completely dictated by the fashion and film industry.

India’s reply to Imran is a lesson in diplomacy

Advertising

After Pakistani PM Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in his address to the UN General Assembly, India exercised its Right to Reply to give a response to Khan’s remarks on Kashmir.