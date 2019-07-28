Top news today evening: Rebel Karnataka MLA to approach SC over disqualifications, MC Mary Kom wins gold in Indonesia and more

JD(S) rebel to move SC challenging Speaker’s disqualification of 14 MLAs

One of the dissenting MLAs, JD(S) legislator A H Vishwanath Sunday announced his decision to approach the Supreme Court against Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh who announced the disqualification of the 14 rebel legislators. “The disqualification is against the law…just under a whip served on them, you cannot force the legislators to come to the House,” Vishwanath told PTI.

In a press conference Sunday, the Speaker said he decided to disqualify 11 rebel Congress MLAs and 3 JDS MLAs for the entire term of current Assembly. This means the disqualified MLAs will not be able to fight elections until the 15th Assembly completes its tenure.

Yogi has never even run a municipality: Amit Shah explains BJP’s CM choice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calling him a person with strong work ethic. “No one thought Yogi would be the chief minister. Many people called me, saying ‘Yogi has never even run a municipality, why are you making him CM’. But our aim was dedication and loyalty, and so we handed over the reins to Yogi Adityanath, that decision was right and he has made it right,” Shah said.

Explained: Why low water levels halfway through monsoon is a matter of worry

This year’s monsoon season is nearing its half-way mark, but the reservoirs do not show any appreciable improvement in water stocks with 76 out of the 100 reservoirs in the country continuing to remain below 40 per cent of their total capacities. River basins of Ganga, Krishna, Mahanadi, Cauvery are all indicating deficient basin storage whereas Tapi, Sabarmati and Godavari are running highly deficient this year.

Mary Kom wins gold medal in style ahead of World Championships

Indian star pugilist MC Mary Kom claimed the gold medal at the 23rd President’s Cup in Indonesia against Australian April Franks, winning the bout by 5-0. The 36-year-old participated in this prestigious tournament with the aim of testing herself and getting some much-needed bouts under the belt ahead of the World Championships. The 2019 edition of the World Boxing Championships for women will be held from September 7 to 21.

Video: Why Indian medical students are going to China

Over the years, China has emerged as a destination for foreign students. Cheaper fees, easy admissions are luring Indian medical students towards China. The Indian Express’ Sowmiya Ashok visits campuses and finds that this journey to a medical degree comes with its share of anxieties — language hurdles, uncertain career options back home. Besides, a lingering concern: how much noodles can one eat?

‘Shameful’, say netizens after video of Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel goes viral

In a video posted by a Twitter user, an Indian family holidaying in Bali were stopped by the hotel staff and their luggage was scanned as they were suspected of stealing from the hotel. The staff recovered items such as hangers, electronics, towel and decoratives from the guests. The tweet which has received over 90 thousand likes, brings to fore the conduct of Indians as guests abroad.