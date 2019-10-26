Top news today evening: Khattar to oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Cyclone Kyarr intensifies, and more

Khattar to swear in as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant to be his deputy

Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as Haryana Chief Minister for a second term at 2.15 pm on Sunday. "We have stake claim to form govt in Haryana. The Governor has accepted our proposal and invited us. The oath-taking ceremony will held at 2:15 PM at Raj Bhavan. Dushyant Chautala will take oath as Deputy CM," Khattar was quoted as saying by ANI. The announcement came a day after the BJP and the JJP stitched a post-poll alliance in the wake of a hung verdict in the recently-held assembly elections in the state.

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MLAs demand CM post for Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had demanded a ’50-50′ formula with the BJP in the new government. The party MLAs said the next course of action would be decided after the BJP gives in writing the power-sharing deal.

Some Sena MLAs demanded that Aaditya Thackeray be made the chief minister in the next government.

Kyarr likely to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm

Cyclonic Storm 'Kyarr' is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls likely over Konkan & Goa and Coastal Karnataka during the next 24 hours. It also forecasts heavy rainfall in Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya in the next 24 hours.

Explained — Dushyant Chautala: This 31-year-old ‘buddha’ connects with everyone

It hasn't been a smooth sailing for the new entrant. Dushyant who had became the youngest MP in the Lok Sabha at 26, was expelled from the INLD by his grandfather Om Prakash Chautala after a raucous crowd started chanting pro-Dushyant slogans at a rally in Devi Lal's memory in November 2018 and refused to heed him.

My Next Guest featuring Shah Rukh Khan review: Unapologetically charming

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Shah Rukh Khan reminds you that the SRK you saw in Zero or Jab Harry Met Sejal was in fact, just a version of the myth of Shah Rukh Khan and the version we see here, is the one we long for. The interview here lasts for an hour and jumps between SRK's home in Bandra, Mumbai and a studio in New York with a live audience.

Why are people in a hurry to see MS Dhoni off, asks Ravi Shastri

Amid speculations on Dhoni's future, Ravi Shastri threw his weight behind the former captain. In an interview to Times of India, Shastri said, "Half the guys commenting on MS Dhoni can't even tie their shoelaces. Look at what he's achieved for the country. Why are people in a hurry to see him off?

‘You’re never too small to make a difference’: Scientist names beetle after Greta Thunberg

A new species of beetle was recently named after Greta Thunberg by the National History Museum, to honour the 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist. The species, named Nelloptodes gretae after Thunberg, is less than a millimetre in length. Entomologist Michael Darby said the decision was taken as Thunberg is known for her motto, "you are never too small to make a difference".

Watch | Aparshakti Khurana, Divyendu Sharma — Kanpuriye is real yet very quirky

In this exclusive video by indianexpress.com, actors Aparshakti Khurana and Divyendu Sharma talk about their film Kanpuriye. They also take a fun Kanpuriya language test. Kanpuriye will stream on Hotstar VIP from October 25.