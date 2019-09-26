Top news today evening: PMC bank withdrawal limit raised, PM Modi on fake news and more

A wrap of everything that has happened today.

The Election Commission Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it will defer the forthcoming bypolls for 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka. The poll watchdog’s statement came after a three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said it would decide on the plea of 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs challenging the decision of then-Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, who had refused to accept their resignations and had instead disqualified them. Read more here.

Days after restricting the customers of crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank to withdraw not more than Rs 1,000 in cash, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Thursday increased the withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 per account. Read more here.

Terming Punjab National Bank fraud accused Mehul Choksi a ‘crook’, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne assured Thursday that his deportation to India was imminent and merely a matter of time. Browne’s remarks come three months after he announced that Choksi’s citizenship of the Carribean country is slated to be revoked. Read more here.

The premises of the St Mary’s Church in Piravom in Ernakulam district of Kerala witnessed chaotic and emotional scenes Thursday afternoon as the police arrested senior priests and laity of the Jacobite faction of the Malankara Syrian Christian Church in a bid to evacuate them from the area. Read more here.

An Army tracker dog, Jaari, is being hailed as a hero after it helped locate a huge of cache of arms, ammunition and explosives hidden by insurgent outfit NDFB(S) at Panbari Reserve Forest in BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts), Assam. The official Twitter handle of Eastern Command shared pictures of the dog along with the ammunition and explosives recovered. Read more here.

The trailer of Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh, is out. In the trailer, we are introduced to the three lead characters. Hero Sidharth and villain Riteish are at loggerheads. Tara plays Sidharth’s love interest. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh. Read more here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in interaction with Michael Bloomberg, speaks on social media as an effective tool in a democracy but warns of fake news being spread through the platform.