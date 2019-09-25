Top news today evening: Sharad Pawar on ED case, Bard of Blood interview and more

Chinmayanand case: Bail plea of law student arrested for extortion rejected

The 23-year-old law student, who had accused BJP leader and former Union minister Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her, was arrested for allegedly blackmailing the minister. Hours later, her bail plea was rejected and she was subsequently sent to 14 days judicial custody. Read more here

Will present myself willingly before ED: Sharad Pawar

Addressing a press conference, NCP leader and former union minister Sharad Pawar said, “I do not want the ED to believe that I am running away from being investigated…” The probe agency registered a case of alleged money laundering against him, his nephew Ajit Pawar and several others. Read more here

Denied entry into ‘Howdy Modi’ due to my comments on PM, says comedian Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj appeared at a late-night television show in the US and claimed that he was told he was denied entry to the ‘Howdy Modi’ event due to “some of the comments” he had made about PM Modi and that he has been “blacklisted”. Read more here

MP: Dalit children killed over open defecation, police say killer ‘mentally unstable’

Two Dalit children from Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh were allegedly beaten to death for defecating in the open. Inspector General (Gwalior Range) Rajababu Singh said that Hakim is mentally unstable and he killed the two children while they were on way to their grandfather’s home. Read more here

Will be back stronger, asserts Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from the lower back injury, has been replaced by Umesh Yadav for the Tests against South Africa. He is also likely to miss the upcoming T20I and Test series against Bangladesh next month. Read more here

Greta Thunberg wins internet after changing her Twitter bio to Trump’s tweet mocking her

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate change activist from Sweden, changed her Twitter bio to the very description Trump has tweeted about her. Many twitter users could not decide why they love her more — for her activism on climate change or for her stand against bullies. Read more here

Watch | ‘Bard of Blood is Realistic and Entertaining Series’, says Emraan Hashmi

Netflix series Bard of Blood stars Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Viineet Kumar Singh, Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat and Amyra Dastur. In this exclusive interview by indianexpress.com, Emraan, Sobhita and Viineet talk about their characters in the spy thriller Bard of Blood, which will begin streaming on Netflix from September 27. Watch here