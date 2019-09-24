Top news today evening: SC shows concern on social media misuse, Pakistan earthquake and more

Social media misuse has taken dangerous turn, govt must step in now, says Supreme Court

Advertising

Observing that technology has taken a “dangerous turn”, the Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to apprise it within three weeks about the time-frame needed to come up with guidelines to curb misuse of social media in India. A bench comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose expressed serious concern over some social media platforms not being able to trace the originator of a message or an online content and said the government must step in now. Read more

‘Completely baseless’: Pakistan rejects Balakot camp reactivation report

A day after Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat said that Balakot, the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp bombed by the Indian Air Force in February, was reactivated recently, Pakistan on Tuesday called his remarks “completely baseless,” news agency PTI reported.

The Pakistan Foreign Office alleged that reports of terrorists waiting to infiltrate the border are an attempt to divert the international community’s attention from the “grave violations” in Jammu and Kashmir. “Indian statements and measures are a threat to regional peace and stability. India will not succeed in misleading the international community by using these negative tactics,” said a statement released by Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal. Read more

Advertising

Pakistan earthquake: 50 injured in PoK; mild tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Nearly 50 people were injured after a moderate earthquake measuring 5.8 struck parts of Pakistan, including capital Islamabad, PTI reported. Mild tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region Tuesday afternoon as well. The injured, including women and children, were from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, news agency PTI reported. Read more

Explained: 70 years ago, here’s how the Constituent Assembly debated status of Hindi

Home Minister Amit Shah’s Hindi Diwas (September 14) call for “one language” for all of India triggered protests. Shah said that while it was natural to have a difference of opinion on the official language of a Union as diverse as India, the founding fathers of the Constitution had evaluated all arguments in the Constituent Assembly and agreed unanimously to have Hindi as the “Raj Bhasha”.

It was almost exactly 70 years ago, between September 12 and 14, 1949, that the Constituent Assembly of India debated the status of India’s languages. Among the issues that were discussed were the use of the term ‘national language’, instead of ‘official’ language; Hindi vs languages such as Bengali, Telugu, Sanskrit, or Hindustani; Devanagari script vs the Roman script; the language to be used in the higher judiciary and Parliament; international numerals vs those in Devanagari script. Read more

Hollywood Rewind | Roman Holiday is the kind of romantic drama that ages like fine wine

Not all romantic dramas have a happy ending, neither do they need to have one. And not all romantic movies that don’t have a happy ending end on a sad note. Somewhere treading the fine line between these two compartments was the 1953 film Roman Holiday starring the wonderful and stunning Audrey Hepburn and the equally captivating Gregory Peck.

It’s hard to categorise this black-and-white piece of beauty, but film critics and audience have boxed it as a rom-com, which I don’t think it is. Sure it has its share of comic elements, but Roman Holiday doesn’t have a predictable ending, which defeats the entire purpose of a romantic comedy. Because in a rom-com, you always know the lead pair is going to end up together. Read more

Vivo U10 with Snapdragon 665, triple rear cameras launched for Rs 8,990

Vivo today launched the Vivo U10 in India, the first smartphone in its second online exclusive U-series. The price of the device starts at Rs 8,990 for the base model and its highlights include a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 processor, and a 13MP triple rear camera setup. The Vivo U10 will go on sale starting September 29 via Amazon.in and Vivo India website. The 3GB+32GB model is priced at Rs 8,990, the 4GB+64GB model is priced at Rs 9,990, and the 4GB+64GB model is available for Rs 10,990. Read more

Watch Imran Khan speaking on 9/11 attack in US

Advertising

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said his country committed “one of the biggest blunders” by siding with the US after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, saying the previous governments “should not have pledged what they could not deliver”.