Top news today evening: Major Cabinet decisions, Ganguly takes charge as BCCI chief and more

Cabinet approves ownership rights to people in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies

The Centre today announced the approval of the plan that grants ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital. The decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. “The Cabinet has taken historic decision to give ownership rights to 40 lakhs people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi,” said Union minister Prakash Javadekar at a press conference. The move comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls scheduled for early next year.

Nitish Kumar demands full statehood for Delhi ahead of elections next year

As Janata Dal (United) gears up for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, party chief Nitish Kumar on Wednesday pitched for full statehood for the national capital, a demand that had been rejected by its ally BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “Just like we want special status for Bihar, we have always wanted statehood for Delhi,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said while addressing his party workers in New Delhi.

Soul of India resides in pluralism; dialogue essential for democracy: Pranab Mukherjee

Stating that the soul of India resides in pluralism and celebration of diversity, former president Pranab Mukherjee expressed concern over the “increase in violence” arising out of differences among people and the “utter disregard” for human life which is hurting the nation’s harmony. Delivering a lecture at the North East Institute of Advanced Studies on its Foundation Day via video conferencing from Delhi, Mukherjee also stressed that dialogue, not disruption was essential for a healthy democracy.

Al Qaeda’s offshoot wiped out from Kashmir Valley: J&K Police chief

In a hurriedly-called presser, a day after the three militants were killed in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the police chief announced that the Al Qaeda’s offshoot in Kashmir, Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind (AGH), has been eliminated from the Valley with the killing of the group’s chief and two other militants, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag announced on Wednesday. The breakthrough operation was carried out following a tip-off from the local police, the police chief said.

Explained: Why the govt wants to change the definition of MSMEs

The change of definition is likely to improve the ease of doing business for MSMEs, and in the process, make it easier for them to pay taxes, attract investments and create more jobs. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that MSMEs have created 11 crore jobs till now, but “now, the mission for five years is that we need to create more than five crore jobs in five years, particularly in tribal, rural and agricultural areas”.

Sourav Ganguly says he will run BCCI just like he led Team India

The former Indian captain said it was an honour that he was asked to take the role and said it was a new start from the cricket body. “No compromise on credibility, corruption-free and same for all BCCI, just as I led India,” Ganguly said, adding, “I find myself in a position where I can make a change and it’s a challenge.” Ganguly was officially appointed as president of the BCCI at the Annual General Body Meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday.

A toddler shows off mean moves as she leads a group of adults at gym

An video of a toddler dancing and leading a group of adults in a gym is going viral. Moving to Me Too by Meghan Trainor, the little trainer even turns around a couple of times to make sure the adults are doing it right.

Video: Indian Army defuses live Pak mortars in Poonch district, India

The Indian army defused three unexploded mortars that were recently fired by Pakistani troops in Mendhar sector of Poonch district.