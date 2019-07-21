Top news today evening: Mamata accuses BJP of horsetrading, Indian squad for WI tour announced, and many more

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit laid to rest with full state honours

Former Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit’s last rites were conducted today at Nigambodh Ghat. She was laid to rest with full state honours. Top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were present at the funeral. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who attended the last rites. Dikshit served as the chief minister of Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013. Read more here

Kohli to lead, MS Dhoni-less India on West Indies tour, Hardik Pandya rested

BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad announced the Indian squad for the upcoming West Indies tour. Virat Kohli will captain the side in all three formats. Dhoni will not be available for the tour while Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha made a return to the squad. The Men In Blue will play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. Read more here

At Martyrs’ Day rally, Mamata accuses BJP of EVM tampering, horse-trading, lynchings

At Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP government of indulging in horse-trading, EVM tampering and lynchings. She termed the BJP’s Lok Sabha win as a ‘mystery’. “I have seen governments at the Centre. Be it the government of Rajiv Gandhi or Deve Gowda or even Atal ji. But I have never seen a government like this,” she said. Read more here

Explained — From 32 to 35 in 6 months: Why Tamil Nadu is in a rush to create new districts

Tamil Nadu has a long history of bifurcation processes since Independence, by which the large districts of the Raj have been gradually split into smaller ones. The Tenkasi district carved out of Tirunelveli district, and Chengalpe of Kancheepuram district will become the 34th and 35th districts of the state. The government had announced the creation of the state’s 33rd district — Kallakurichi in January. Read more here

Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet involves TikTok video on ‘Scorpio’, leaves netizens in splits

As TikTok users share hilarious videos of the ’15-second Wrong English Pronunciation Challenge’, businessmen Anand Mahindra too joined the bandwagon. He shared a video of a group of men trying to pronounce the word ‘Scorpio’. He wrote, “I didn’t know that our good old beast figured in the series of Indian pronunciation memes. This started my Sunday off with a good belly laugh…” Read more here

Has PUBG pushed youngsters towards gaming courses in India?

According to KPMG-Google report, online gaming in India will become a $1 billion industry, with 310 million gamers by 2021. This surge in demand has made many private and government universities to launch programmes on design, multimedia and graphics. Though there are no clear estimates of how many have turned into gamers due to PUBG, but the craze seems to have pushed youngsters towards taking up gaming courses. Read more here