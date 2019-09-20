Top news today evening: Govt slashes corporate tax rates, The Zoya Factor movie review, and more

Corporate tax rate slashed for domestic companies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday announced cuts in tax rates for domestic companies to 22 per cent and for new domestic manufacturing companies to 15 per cent, along with other tax relief measures. The government also announced rollback of higher surcharge on capital gains on sale of equity announced in Budget for individuals, HUFs, Association of Persons (trusts).

SC seeks report on plea alleging detention of children in Kashmir

The Supreme Court Friday directed the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to file a report before it within a week on the issue of alleged detention of children in Kashmir after Article 370, granting special status, was scrapped. On reports claiming that people can’t access the High Court due to the lockdown, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the court has received a report from the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir which rejected the claim.

Explained: What is the Global Climate Strike movement?

We explain the #FridaysforFuture movement, under which students in more than 2,000 cities across the world are holding demonstrations and protesting inaction towards the climate change. In a parallel movement, millions of adults will be joining these students in the Global #ClimateStrike.

The Zoya Factor movie review: Dulquer Salmaan hits it out of the park

Reviewing The Zoya Factor movie, Shubhra Gupta writes, “For a rom-com which needs to be light on its feet, hitting fours and sixes as it goes along, the writing is not as supple as it should have been. I’d call it The DQ Factor.”

After Hardik Pandya, skipper Virat Kohli also shares his throwback image

Hours after Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a throwback picture of himself on Friday, skipper Virat Kohli too tweeted a picture of himself captioning, “Me looking at my younger self going”. Virat shared a 16-year-old picture where he is seen in his teens with another one staring at it.

Apple iPhone 11 review: This could be a winner

With a 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina HD display, the new Apple iPhone 11 looks a lot like the iPhone XR. In fact, it is the same, except for the camera module which now is a square with two lenses, a flash, and a microphone, reviews Nandagopal Rajan.

VIDEO: PM Modi, Mongolian President unveil Lord Buddha’s statue via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga jointly unveiled a statue of Lord Buddha at the Gandan Monastery in Ulaanbaatar through video-conferencing from PM Modi’s New Delhi. The Mongolian President is on a five-day state visit to India.