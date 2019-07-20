Top news today evening: Sheila Dikshit passes away, Priyanka meets Sonbhadra firing victims, and many more

Sheila Dikshit, three-time Delhi chief minister and Congress stalwart, passed away at a private hospital following a cardiac arrest on Saturday. She was 81. She was brought to the hospital Saturday morning in critical condition. Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute at Okhla, said the former CM suffered two consecutive cardiac arrests. A host of political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the Congress stalwart. Read more here

Sonbhadra killings: My objective has been served, says Priyanka Gandhi after meeting victims’ family

Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi met the family members of the victims in Sonbhadra firing case on Saturday stating, “My objective has been served.” The clash in Uttar Pradesh’s district Sonbhadra, in which 10 people were killed and 28 were injured, was amplified after the Congress leader was detained on Friday from visiting the district. She was later taken into preventive custody. Read more here

Punjab Governor approves Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation letter

Hours after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accepted cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation letter, Governor VP Singh Badnore approved his acceptance of the letter on Saturday. Sidhu had sent his resignation to the CM on Monday. Amarinder had divested Sidhu of his Local Bodies and Tourism and Culture Affairs department on June 6 citing non-performance. This brought an end to the stalemate between the duo. Read more here

MS Dhoni makes himself unavailable for Windies tour, to serve his army regiment

India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni on Saturday reportedly made himself ‘unavailable’ for India’s upcoming tour of West Indies. This comes in the midst of the speculation of his retirement. According to a PTI report, the former India captain, who is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, has decided to spend the next two months with his regiment. Read more here

Game of Thrones Comic-Con panel: Maisie Williams, Liam Cunningham address criticism, fan theories

HBO’s Game of Thrones held its final panel in the Hall H of ongoing San Diego Comic-Con 2019. The show concluded in May this year with a wave of criticism and outrage among fans. David Benioff and DB Weiss, the architect of the show (and the final season) had, understandably, withdrawn from the panel though earlier they had said they would be present. Many other cast members also did not come. Read more here

Google Chrome to fix issue that let sites detect browsing in Incognito mode

Google Chrome will roll out a fix for a loophole in its FileSystem API that let sites know when users are browsing in Incognito Mode. In Chrome 76, which is scheduled for July 30, Google will modify the behavior of the FileSystem API to fix the issue. The fix is said to affect publishers who used the loophole to deter metered paywall circumvention. Read more here

Explained: It’s not just Apollo 11; here is what other Apollo space missions achieved

July 20 marks the fiftieth anniversary of man’s first landing on the Moon, “a giant leap for mankind”, as Neil Armstrong described it. Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were taken to the Moon by the Apollo-11 mission in 1969. They were the first of the six two-astronaut teams that landed on the Moon over the next three years. The last human Moon landing was made by the Apollo 17 mission on April 20, 1972, after which the Apollo project was called off. Read more here

Not unusual karate kicks, video of military tank used for #BottleCapChallenge goes viral

In one of the top trends for this year, bottle-cap challenge continues to be a rage. In a video shared by a popular Facebook page, Indian Military Brats, someone in a military armoured tank steers a huge cannon nose to remove the cap of the water bottle held by someone on the other end. “This is how we do it in the army,” the page wrote sharing it. Read more here