Top news today evening: PM Modi campaigns in Nashik, Mamata meets Amit Shah in Delhi, and more

PM Modi in Maharashtra: Have to hug each Kashmiri, create a new paradise there

Advertising

PM Modi launched the party’s campaign for Maharashtra Assembly elections from Nashik, trying to build a narrative around J&K he said the government’s pledge on a New Kashmir would be taken up on mission mode. “New Kashmir is our pledge which will be taken up on mission mode. We have to hug each Kashmiri, create a new paradise there,” said PM Modi. Read more here

NRC excluded must get fair opportunity; no need for NRC in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM said the discussion was on issues related to implementation of NRC in Assam, that those genuine voters who have been left out should get an opportunity. She said of the 19 lakh people who have been excluded in the NRC, there were many Bengali-speaking people, Hindi speaking people, Gurkhas and some local Assamese too. Read more here

Advertising

Delhi-NCR transport strike: Cabs, autos off roads, commuters bear the brunt

Commuters in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) faced difficulties as transport unions in the areas remained off the roads as they called for a day-long strike on Thursday to protest against the hefty fines under the newly-amended Motor Vehicles Act. Read more here

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar honoured with US Education Excellence Award 2019

The Education Excellence Award 2019 was presented to the noted mathematician Anand Kumar by Foundation For Excellence (FFE) at a function on the occasion of the organisation’s 25th anniversary in San Jose, California over the weekend. He said an educated world would a better place due to greater understanding and compassion. Read more here

Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma to become leading run scorer in T20Is

Virat Kohli’s match winning knock yesterday took him to the top of the leading run-scorers list. Before this match, Rohit Sharma held the top spot in the all-time list of leading run-scorers in T20Is. Sharma scored 2422 runs from 96 matches at an average of 32.72 while Kohli was second with 2369 runs from 70 matches at an average of 49.35. Read more here

‘Gandhi’s Hey Ram didn’t scare any community’: Varanasi boy’s fiery speech on Gandhian values

Ayush Chaturvedi, a student from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi spoke about Mahatma Gandhi and how people are ignorant about his values and beliefs. “I want to say that there was no Hindu bigger than Gandhi. But Gandhi’s Hey Ram chant didn’t scare any community because Gandhi was a symbol of secularism in India,” Chaturvedi is heard saying in his speech. Read more here