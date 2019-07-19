Top news today evening: Karnataka deadlock continues, Priyanka detained, ICC honour for Tendulkar and many more

The political crisis in Karnataka deepened as Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Friday received a fresh deadline from Governor Vajubhai Vala to prove his majority on the floor of the House by 6 pm. The Governor’s second letter came after the Assembly failed to his first deadline to complete the trust vote process by 1.30 pm. Reacting to the Governor’s second deadline, Kumaraswamy called the missive a “love letter”. Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress has moved the Supreme Court, arguing that its July 17 order on the resignation of 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs was coming in the way of the party issuing whip to its legislators in the ongoing trust vote. Read more here

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taken into preventive custody on way to meet Sonbhadra firing victims

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken into preventive custody while sitting on a dharna with her supporters in Mirzapur alleging that the administration has stopped them from going to Sonbhadra. Gandhi was on her way to meet with the kin of victims of the firing incident in Sonbhadra in which 10 people, including three women, were killed over a land dispute. Read more here

Tendulkar, Donald inducted in ICC Hall of Fame

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who retired in November 2013, tallied 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 in ODIs, both of which remain records. He became the sixth Indian to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. South African Allen Donald is one of the finest bowlers to have played the game and had 330 Test and 272 ODI wickets to his credit before calling it quits in 2003. Read more here

Hotstar, MX Player lead in OTT entertainment apps for smartphones users in India: Study

Four of five smartphones users in India have at least one OTT (over the top) entertainment app downloaded on their device and homegrown players like Hotstar, MXPlayer dominates the market. The study says these OTT apps are being used by customers in addition to apps like YouTube, TikTok, where user-generated content dominant. Read more here

The Lion King movie review: A faithful remake

In The Lion King, the technology Jon Favreau wields has got another update, to deliver every single, wind-blown hair in the beautiful manes of Simba and Mufasa. It can also be argued that who could say no to a Lion King in which all the main characters are voiced now by Black actors and superstars like Knowles. Read more here

Explained: What ICC’s decision to suspend Zimbabwe from international cricket means

The ICC Full Council at a meeting in London decided to temporarily suspend Zimbabwe as a full member. As a result of the suspension, the ICC’s funding to Zimbabwe will be frozen and it’s very unlikely that the African nation will feature in the World T20 qualifier in October. Read more here

Winner of #SareeTwitter trend? Video of pitch invader from 1975 goes viral

While the #SareeTwitter trend has inspired people from politicians to actors to flaunt their love for the saree, an old black-and-white video shared by a Twitter user of a saree-clad woman dodging ground staff and police personnel as she runs to the pitch to plant a kiss on a batsman’s cheek takes the prize. Read more here