Top news today evening: Sonia charts Congress roadmap, India announce Test squad for SA series and more

Congress must now embark on an agitational agenda: Sonia Gandhi at party meeting

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi Thursday accused the BJP government at the Centre of misusing its mandate in the “most dangerous” fashion. In a meeting with top Congress leaders in New Delhi, Gandhi expressed concern over the “grim” economic situation in the country and asserted that the BJP government was testing the resolve and resilience of the Congress, which must now embark on an “agitational agenda” to reach out to the masses in exposing the Modi-led NDA government. Read more

INX media case: Not in hurry to seek Chidambaram’s arrest now in money laundering case, ED tells court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday told a Delhi court that it does not require to arrest former finance minister P Chidambaram at this stage in the INX Media case. The court reserved its order on Chidambaram’s plea to surrender in ED’s money laundering case for tomorrow. The ED informed Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that Chidambaram is already in judicial custody in the CBI’s corruption case and, therefore, not in a position to tamper with the evidence. It further said although his arrest is necessary in the money laundering case, it will be done at an appropriate time. Read more

Watch video on Motor Vehicles Act

Explained: Pangong Tso, theatre of India-China LAC scuffles

Indian and Chinese soldiers had a heated exchange in Ladakh near the Pangong Tso lake Wednesday, PTI has reported, quoting official sources. However, the issue has now been resolved, the report said. The report said the exchange happened after Chinese Army personnel objected to patrolling by Indian soldiers. Differing perceptions about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was responsible for the incident, the PTI report said, quoting unnamed Army sources. The incident recalls a similar incident almost exactly two years ago, in the same area in Eastern Ladakh. Differing perceptions of where exactly the LAC lies has often been the reason for such incidents. Read more

India Test Squad for South Africa Series 2019: Shubman Gill included in Test squad, KL Rahul dropped

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met in New Delhi on Thursday to pick the 15-member Indian Test Team for Paytm Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy. India made one change to the side which played in the West Indies with Shubman Gill earning his maiden Test call-up. KL Rahul was dropped from the team. Rest of the squad remains the same. Read more

Jayalalithaa’s nephew asks makers of Queen for clarification

While Kangana Ranaut is prepping for Thalaivi, a biopic on late politician Jayalalithaa, Tamil filmmakers Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan recently announced a web series on the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu titled Queen. But, it seems Menon hasn’t taken permission from Jayalalithaa’s family for his project on the actor-turned-politician’s life. Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak Jayakumar recently released a statement where he has asked Menon to clarify who is the political icon in his web series Queen. Read more

Apple TV+ service to cost Rs 99 per month in India: Shows, where to watch and more

Apple TV+ is the company’s original content video streaming service, which was first announced back in March this year. At the iPhone 11 launch earlier this week, Apple confirmed the pricing for its video streaming service. In the US, Apple TV+ costs $4.99, and is lower than services like Netflix, which starts at $12.99 for the standard plan. In India, Apple TV+ is even cheaper at Rs 99 per month. But what exactly is Apple TV+ and what will it offer? We answer all the questions around this. Read more

Piyush Goyal says ‘Maths never helped Einstein discover gravity’, Tweeple school him with memes

As India is facing an economic slowdown, cabinet ministers in the Narendra Modi-led Central government are having a hard time explaining its root cause. On Thursday, Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal made an embarrassing error when he confused Issac Newton and Albert Einstein while defending the government’s USD 5 trillion-economy dream. No points for guessing then that the Internet went ballistic after his gaffe. Read more