Top news today evening: J&K Guv reviews law and order; netizens mourn Swaraj’s death and more

J&K Governor directs officers to take stock of situation amid stray cases of stone pelting

A day after resolution to revoke J&K’s special status was adopted by the Parliament, Governor Satya Pal Mallik directed district Deputy Commissioners to take stock of the requirements of the people in the Valley. The governor also reviewed the security situation in the state with the Army top brass and officials of the civilian administration on Monday night.

At a meeting in Raj Bhavan, the governor was informed that emergency services in hospitals were functioning normally, people were seen in markets buying daily provisions and electricity and water supply was also satisfactory. As many as 100 people, including political leaders and activists, have been arrested, stray incidents of stone-pelting were reported from some parts in the Valley.

‘Like an elder sister’: Fr Tom Uzhunnalil, rescued from ISIS captivity, remembers Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj’s stint as the foreign minister is best remembered for her untiring efforts in extricating Indians from alarming situations overseas and bringing them home to safety. Notable among those her efforts helped rescue is Fr Tom Uzhunnalil, a Catholic priest from Kerala who was kidnapped by suspected ISIS militants in strife-torn Yemen in 2016. On Wednesday, Fr Uzhunnalil said he was saddened at the news of her death. He called her a person of a ‘beloved and pleasant personality’ and spoke about his conversations with her during his captivity as that of an ‘elder sister’.

Kerala nun who protested against rape-accused Bishop dismissed from congregation

A nun belonging to the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) of the Catholic Church in Kerala has been expelled nearly a year after she waged a hunger strike demanding the arrest of rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal. In a letter, dated August 5, Sr Lucy Kalapura was informed of her dismissal from the Catholic Church. The letter underlines that Sr Kalapura was given the required canonical warnings in the past and yet did not show the needed remorse or a satisfying explanation for her lifestyle in violation of the norms of the FCC.

Explained: Why has RBI cut lending rate by 35 bps?

Amidst the slowing consumption demand the monetary policy committee of RBI Wednesday decided to reduce the policy repo rate by 35 basis points. This is the fourth cut this year, after the previous three rate cuts which reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points each. While inflation is a key consideration for rate cut and it provided RBI the comfort to go for a cut, the decision was also taken to boost aggregate demand, especially private investment.

When Sushma Swaraj’s witty tweet on Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan went viral

Sushma Swaraj’s term as external affairs minister was a period during which she was the most accessible, offering help round the clock and sometimes sharing her insights about various issues on Twitter. Cutting across national boundaries in one of those rare occasions when cricket and diplomacy came together, her tweet during IPL 2018 on Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan went viral.

Sushma Swaraj’s death has netizens mourning: ‘Thank you for your services’

From reuniting families to helping citizens recover their passport and travel home from war-torn countries, every request for help, small or big, never bypassed the attention Swaraj, who has blazed a trail for future foreign ministers through her social media heroics. On Tuesday, the former cabinet minister suffered a cardiac arrest at her Delhi residence and was shifted to AIIMS, where she breathed her last.