Top news today evening: Boris Johnson to be UK’s next PM, why Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir issue, and many more

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for publication of the final National Register of Citizen (NRC) for Assam from July 31 to August 31. However, it declined the prayer of the Centre and Assam government seeking 20 per cent sample re-verification of names included in the final draft of the NRC in the districts bordering Bangladesh. Read here

US President Donald Trump threw a bombshell at India on Monday during a meeting with visiting Prime Minister Imran Khan when he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on Kashmir. Although MEA prompmtly denied any such conversation between Modi and Trump, what could be the possible reasons behind Trump’s willingness to mediate Kashmir issue? Read here

Boris Johnson, the face of the 2016 Brexit referendum, won the votes of 92,153 members of the Conservative party, to be Britain’s next Prime Minsiter. Johnson is tasked with following through on his “do or die” pledge to deliver Brexit in just over three months time. Read here

“Some countries have moon on their flags. While some countries having their flags on moon,” Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted after successful launch of Chandrayaan 2. While some thought the message, was a “nice joke”, it did not go down well with many others. Read more to know what people had to say.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will now give more importance to the internal assessment of the students. CBSE has taken the initiative to do away with rote learning and develop analytical learning and to increase the reasoning ability of the students. Read more to know how.

England All-rounder Ben Stokes, who was named man of the match as England broke Kiwi hearts in the Lord’s World Cup final this month, have refused to accept his nomination for the New Zealander of the Year award. In a social media post, Stokes said he is flattered by the nomination, but “there are people who deserve this recognition more and have done a lot more for the country of New Zealand.” Read here