Top News: Govt’s new plan to instil nationalism, Chandan Mitra to quit BJP and Panama Papers fallout

Govt proposes military training plan to instil discipline, nationalism among 10 lakh youth

In a bid to have a more “disciplined” and nationalist “force of youth,” the government plans to target 10 lakh young men and women every year with a military training programme, Ritika Chopra reports. The National Youth Empowerment Scheme or N-YES, aims at “optimising the Indian demographic advantage”, and proposes incentives like a fixed stipend for the year-long training and making N-YES an “essential qualification” for jobs in Defence, paramilitary forces and police. The proposal targets students fresh of Class X and XII and, currently, enrolled in college. Sources confirmed that a meeting on the proposed scheme was called by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the last week of June. Read more

Panama Papers investigation in India: First cases sent to court

Over two years after the Panama Papers revealed the names of over 500 Indians, park and move their money in offshore companies through Mossack Fonseca, the government has revealed that 16 Indians are facing prosecution in courts in different cities in connection with the case. Details accessed by Ritu Sarin, show that the first Panama Papers case was filed in a Kolkata court on December 9, 2016, just eight months after the expose. A majority of these 16 cases were filed under Section 277 (making a false statement in verification) and Section 276 (concealment or transfer of property to avoid tax recovery) of the 1961 Income Tax Act. Both the sections attract a jail term between a few months to two years. Read more

Anissia Batra ‘suicide’case: Husband arrested, family alleged dowry death

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Mayank Singhvi, the husband of airhostess Anissia Batra who allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace. Mayank Singvi was questioned for an hour and will be produced before a magistrate today. After Batra’s alleged suicide, her family complained against her husband “consistently assaulting her” and also alleged that she was in-fact murdered. Police said a case has been registered against him under IPC Section 304B, which pertains to dowry death. Read Somya Lakhani’s report

Express Explained: Nature of relationship between Govt and judiciary

In course of conversations with The Indian Express’ Seema Chishti and Sushant Singh, eminent jurist Prof Faizan Mustafa discusses the various issues India’s judiciary is facing currently. During the sessions held in Mumbai and Delhi, Professor Mustafa spoke about the importance of an independent judiciary and the continuing tussle over the appointment of judges in the country. He also reflected on the January 12 press conference of senior judges on the allocation of cases by the Chief Justice of India. Read more

Chandan Mitra to leave Modi-led BJP

Sources suggest that two-term Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra has resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party and is all set to leave the party. However, there is no official confirmation on whether Amit Shah has accepted his resignation. When contacted by The Indian Express, Mitra declined to comment. Mitra is considered to be close to party veteran L K Advani and the new leadership saw Mitra as a key member of the “Advani camp”, which has been marginalised since 2014 when the BJP came to power. Read more

Facebook deletes Postcard News Page for copyright violations, owner claims ‘pro-Modi’ as reason

Facebook has deleted the page of Postcard.news. While Facebook refused to respond on the exact reason why the page was deleted, a Facebook spokesperson said, “Facebook’s Terms of Service do not allow people to post content that violates someone else’s intellectual property rights, including copyright and trademark.” The website’s founder and owner, Mahesh Vikram Hegde, alleged that a “concerted effort” by “websites like Altnews.in” led to this development. “They have ganged up to mass-report our page. We are a pro-Modi and pro-nationalist website, we spread the news of good work done by the government. But they have spread the lie that we do fake news. So, in some respect, this action is against Modi, against the government and nationalists.” Read Amrita Dutta and Karishma Mehrotra’s report

Opinion | Congress’ ‘Pro-Muslim’ controversy

Even as the Congress and the BJP are engaged in a war of words over what Rahul Gandhi said during an interaction with Muslim intellectuals, Zakia Soman in an opinion piece says that the Congress party does not have to be pro-Muslim to regain lost ground. Its policies towards the community need to be guided by the democratic principle of inclusiveness laid down in the Constitution. Read Zakia Soman’s column here

