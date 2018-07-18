Top News: Speaker accepts no-trust motion against Modi govt, NDA to withdraw FRDI Bill

NDA to drop FRDI Bill. Decision likely to be taken at Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh/File) NDA to drop FRDI Bill. Decision likely to be taken at Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh/File)

The Union Cabinet is likely to discuss withdrawing the FRDI Bill during its meeting Wednesday, also when the monsoon session of Parliament begins. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has directed Parliament to draft a special law to deter ‘sweeping’ incidents of lynching across the country. Here’s all the top news today.

Public anxiety over bank deposits, government to drop FRDI Bill

The NDA government is dropping the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill amid concerns over the security of bank deposits, reports Amitav Ranjan. The decision has been taken after the misconception resulted in panic withdrawals of cash by depositors. In its meeting on Wednesday, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet is likely to take up the proposal for withdrawal of the Bill. Read The Indian Express‘ exclusive report here.

No trust-vote motion accepted in Lok Sabha

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on a stormy note today with the Oppostion moving a no-trust motion against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The motion was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. The motion was moved by the TDP, a former ally of the BJP, during the Question Hour. Follow LIVE UPDATES on the monsoon session of Parliament.

Mobocracy can’t be the new normal, get a law to punish lynching: SC to Govt

The Supreme Court Tuesday condemned the “sweeping” incidents of lynching across the country as “an affront to the rule of law and to the exalted values of the Constitution”. It directed Parliament to draft a special law to deter such crimes, saying “the horrendous acts of mobocracy cannot be permitted to inundate the law of the land”. The “recurrent pattern of violence”, it said, “cannot be allowed to become the new normal”, reports Ananthkrishnan G. Read the entire report here.

Rescue teams at the collapsed building in Saha Beri village on Wednesday (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav) Rescue teams at the collapsed building in Saha Beri village on Wednesday (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav)

Two buildings collapse in Noida: three dead, rescue operations underway

Two buildings, one of which was under construction, in Shahberi Village in Greater Noida collapsed on Tuesday night leaving three people dead. According to eyewitnesses, a four-storey building, comprising at least 25 flats, fell on a six-storey under construction building at around 8.45 pm. Several construction workers who lived in both the buildings are feared trapped. Follow LIVE updates here.

Delhi air hostess ‘suicide’: 2 PCR calls went out from air hostess home last month

Anissia Batra, a 39-year-old air hostess who allegedly committed suicide, made two PCR calls regarding “domestic trouble” from her residence in New Delhi’s Panchsheel Park residence, where she lived with her husband Mayank Singhvi. A police officer told The Indian Express, “We visited the residence twice after receiving the calls. Both times, relatives of the couple intervened and said they will sort out the matter.” Read Somya Lakhani’s full report here.

Devices, apps, browsers must follow same rules as telcos till new law emerges, says TRAI chairman

In an interview with Pranav Mukul, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman RS Sharma said discusses the statutory body’s recommendations on data protection and privacy. “The problem in the digital world is that the data is infinitely divisible. So data can reside at multiple places without loss of quality. What we are saying is that the original guy who produces that data or whose activities produce that data must have the primary control of that data. The others are only custodians. That’s the whole premise of these recommendations,” Sharma says. Read the full interview here.

