Top News: France lifts FIFA World Cup 2018, fault lines in CBI exposed, and an airhostess jumps to death

France became the World Champions after defeating Croatia in FIFA WorldCup 2018. Meanwhile, police have found that the software engineer was lynched in Bidar in Karnataka within half-an-hour the WhatsApp rumour of them being “child kidnappers” was circulated. In another news, a Dalit groom in Uttar Pradesh defied caste oppression as he led his marriage party through Thakur-dominated village to take home his bride.

France wins the FIFA Worldcup

The FIFA Worldcup 2018 saw France ending Croatia’s dreams of a first major title with a 4-2 victory. With the win, the team’s coach Didier Deschamps became the third person after Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer to clinch the trophy both as a player and a coach. Sandip G writes that when Deschamps took over, the squad was a “sin can”. One by one, he began, in his own words, “cleansing the national team”. He prohibited smartphones from dinner tables, practice sessions and board-room meetings. Read more

War in CBI out in the open

At a time when the CBI is probing several politicians ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it seems the agency is grappling with serious problems within, Sushant Singh reports. In a letter to the Central Vigilance Commission, it has written that its second most senior officer, Special Director Rakesh Asthana, does not have the mandate to represent its chief, Director Alok Verma. Read more

Karnataka lynching: WhatsApp message said don’t allow them to escape, they are child lifters

In the latest case of lynching, this time of a software engineer in Karnataka’s Bidar over WhatsApp rumour on child lifting, police said they have traced the message to a farmer from Handikera village in Aurad taluka, Manoj Patil, who is among the 30-odd people who have been arrested so far. Police also said the engineer was killed in just half an hour after the message was circulated.

Air hostess ‘jumps’ from a terrace in Delhi, family alleges ‘murder’ by husband

Two days after a 39-year-old air hostess, Anissia Batra, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of her Panchsheel Park home in Delhi, friends and family alleged she was murdered by her husband. The FIR under IPC Section 304B (dowry death) alleges Anissia was being assaulted since the early days of her marriage, with “marks on her body when she returned from her honeymoon”.

Sanjay Jatav, a Dalit man from Hathras in UP whose marriage had attracted attention after he protested against upper classes refusing his wedding procession is seen riding a buggy en route the groom’s house in Nizampur in UP (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Sanjay Jatav, a Dalit man from Hathras in UP whose marriage had attracted attention after he protested against upper classes refusing his wedding procession is seen riding a buggy en route the groom’s house in Nizampur in UP (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Dalit groom makes way through Thakur-dominated UP village for the first time

On Saturday, Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh was filled with cheers as a marriage procession passed through Nizampur village. The baraatis danced to Bollywood numbers, flanked by tight police security. The enthusiasm was not only due to the wedding but also because never before was a Dalit man’s marriage procession allowed to pass through the Thakur-dominated village. The Thakurs, meanwhile, stayed away from the party. Abhishek Angad brings the mood of the village from the ground. Read more

Social Media Communications Hub or surveillance state?

The Centre plans to set up a Social Media Communications Hub that will allow the government to keep an eye on all social media platforms — Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Instagram, LinkedIn etc — and track any individual’s public posts across platforms. Last week, the court had observed that “we will be moving to a surveillance state” if every tweet and WhatsApp message is monitored. Krishn Kaushik explains what is the proposed hub meant for, and why concerns are being expressed? Read more

Opinion | Sharia court makes justice more accessible

While the demand to establish Sharia court all over the country has triggered a controversy, Faizan Mustafa, vice-chancellor of NALSAR University of Law and Mahendra Shukla, assistant professor at the same university argue that the Sharia courts are an alternative dispute redressal mechanism that addresses the need of the poor. Read the column

Opinion | Section 377: Dignity and freedom cannot be achieved without equal rights

As the Supreme Court reopened hearing a batch of petitions challenging the validity of Section 377 of the IPC that criminalises homosexuality, the community has become hopeful of a change. The court made it clear that it would not venture into the issue of marriage relating to the LGBTQ community or inheritance in live-in relationships. Chapal Mehra, a public health expert, argues that the court should expand the ambit of discussion. Read the column

