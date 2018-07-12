Top News LIVE: Mid-air collision between IndiGo aircraft averted, Dada Vaswani passes away at 99

The two IndiGo planes – 6E779 (Coimbatore to Hyderabad) and 6E6505 (Bengaluru to Kochi) – were less than four miles apart when the alarm was triggered. (Express photo/Representational) The two IndiGo planes – 6E779 (Coimbatore to Hyderabad) and 6E6505 (Bengaluru to Kochi) – were less than four miles apart when the alarm was triggered. (Express photo/Representational)

A mid-air collision was averted Tuesday night in Bengaluru airspace after two IndiGo aircraft – 6E779 (Coimbatore to Hyderabad) and 6E6505 (Bengaluru to Kochi) – came within close range of each other, triggering the aircraft’s traffic collision avoidance system (TCAS). “The ATC asked one of the aircraft to climb to 36,000 feet and the other to climb to 28,000 feet. At around 27,000 feet both the aircraft came within the separation that activated the TCAS,” one of the sources said.

