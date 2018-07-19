Top News: India’s fake research paper shops, Jio’s projected Rs 100 crore revenue in first year

Irshad Ahmad in Richha near Bareilly hosts 13 journals from his one-room home office. Irshad Ahmad in Richha near Bareilly hosts 13 journals from his one-room home office.

An investigation by The Indian Express revealed that fake research paper shops publish papers for a listed “charge” or “fee”. These publications exist online, and claim to have a list of experts as editors, and employ minimal or no editorial checks before publication. In another news, Jio Institute has projected Rs 100 crore revenue from students in first year. Here’s the top news of the day.

Inside India’s fake research paper shops: pay, publish, profit

An investigation by The Indian Express has discovered over 300 publishers in the country who manage what are called “predatory journals” that claim to be international and publish papers for a listed “charge” or “fee” that ranges from $30-$1,800 per piece. Shyamlal Yadav finds that several of these publications exist online, claim to have a list of experts as editors, and employ minimal or no editorial checks before publication. Read more here.

Explained | How the pay-and-publish business works

Jio Institute projects Rs 100 crore revenue from student fee in first year

Jio Institute, which was recently given the Institute of Eminence (IoE) status by the government, has projected earnings of Rs 100 crore from tuition and hostel fees paid by around 1,000 students. The institute, which is currently only on paper, is scheduled to open three years from now. According to a report by Ritika Chopra in The Indian Express, Jio Institute will waive Rs 38 crore as scholarships in the first year, which, on an average, translates to Rs 6.2 lakh from each student. Read the report here.

CBI vs CBI, CBI vs ED: top probe agencies caught in their own fight

Days after The Indian Express reported differences within the CBI, sources have indicated differences between the agency and the Enforcement Directorate as well. Deeptiman Tiwary reports a rift between the two central agencies in connection with several cases being probed, most of which are at a sensitive stage given its a pre-poll year. Read more here.

No-confidence motion in, helps start session on note of confidence

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Wednesday, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, admitted a no-confidence motion against the NDA government. She has allocated the entire day to debate the motion, the first against the NDA government and the first in 15 years. Going by the numbers in the House, the BJP-led NDA is expected to defeat the motion, writes Liz Mathew. Read more here.

You can also follow LIVE updates from Parliament here

Express Explained: Why Goa is gripped with the fear of fish

Goa has announced a 15-day ban on the entry of fish from other states over fears they are contaminated by formalin. Goa imports mackerel, sardines, rockfish, clams, ladyfish, prawns, and white pomfret from states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Smita Nair explains what’s going on, why formalin is used and which other states may be affected. There’s something fishy on the table.

In dire straits: Bitter sugar, curdled milk

The real crisis with sugar and milk, two major farm commodities, will only come to the fore after October, writes Harish Damodaran and Parthasarathi Biswas. This is because the problem pertains to the 2018-19 crushing season, which will begin in October. With sugar’s current arrears of Rs 11,545.12 crore, will mills crush in the first place? Regarding milk, the “flush season” — when animals produce more with improved availability of fodder and water, along with reduction in temperature and humidity levels — begins only in October. Read more here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd