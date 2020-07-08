Daily briefing: China pulls back troops at hot springs, BCCI member objects to Jay Shah’s presence at top meeting

July 8, 2020: A look at the top news today. July 8, 2020: A look at the top news today.

After Galwan, there has been further rearward movement of Indian and Chinese troops at Hot Springs and Gogra post. This reduces chances of a clash, as happened in Galwan Valley on June 15, during the disengagement process. Both sides, sources said, have moved back troops by more than 1 km at each of these locations and neither side will patrol the de facto buffer zones for the time being.

A member of the BCCI’s apex council objected to the presence of secretary Jay Shah at a meeting on July 3. Shah, according to the member, shouldn’t have been present as he completed his term as secretary. Shah’s team, however, contends that the matter is sub judice as a plea seeking extension of the terms of office bearers is pending before the Supreme Court.

First, it was the ban on H1-B visas till end of 2020 and now, new guidelines for international students at US universities. Indians, it appears, just can’t catch a break. According to the new guidelines, they risk deportation if their universities moved classes entirely online in the upcoming fall semester. What do the new guidelines mean? What options do Indian students have? We answer the most burning questions.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s stock has been on the rise, according to this survey, buoyed by his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. But a gold smuggling racket has put his office at the centre of the storm. Vijayan removed his principal secretary M Sivasankar, a day after a state IT department staffer emerged as the key figure in the racket. His mistake? Sivasankar hired the accused even when she was facing a criminal case in an unrelated matter.

In March, ventilators were considered vital to treat serious Covid cases. This has led manufacturers to ramp up production to meet the surge in demand. But now, with health experts pointing to a shift in treatment to non-invasive oxygenation, these manufacturers are staring at excess stocks and hoping for export channels to be opened.

Now, you can walk into any of the 17 private labs in Mumbai and take a Covid test, irrespective of whether you have symptoms or not, and without a doctor’s prescription or self declaration. Prodded by the Centre’s directive to increase testing, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has changed its testing protocol for the night time.

While 12 hospitals chosen to conduct clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin prepare to enrol participants this month, samples of the vaccine are still undergoing quality and safety tests at a government facility, The Indian Express has learnt.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had a smooth sailing in his first three terms between 2005 and 2018 when the BJP had a comfortable majority in the Assembly, is having a tough time in his fourth innings as the chief minister. His cabinet members still haven’t been given portfolios as BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is driving a hard bargain to get his loyalists plump assignments.

For close to two decades now, attempts have been ongoing at various levels to get institutions overseas to recognise the peculiar challenge of caste, a system of inequality and oppression that is unique to the subcontinent and is recognised by the Constitution of India. We look at the previous efforts and the renewed push in America for law to recognise caste.

Reserve players doing the job of ball boys, cleaning breaks to sanitise stumps and bails, reporters and photographers covering matches in personal protective equipment (PPE) — an unusual Test series between England and the West Indies starts from today.

🎧 In today’s episode of Three Things Podcast, we talk to epidemiologist, and the president of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Professor K Srinath Reddy, about what all we have learnt about the novel coronavirus and how India has handled the pandemic so far.

