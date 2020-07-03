Daily briefing: Centre eases home isolation rules; Nepal Parliament prorogued as Oli fights party to remain PM

July 03, 2020: A look at the top news today. July 03, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Big Story

C Raja Mohahan, The Indian Express contributing Editor on Foreign Affairs, in his recent weekly column, wrote that even three decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union, India’s dependence on Russian arms remains substantive. On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cleared the purchase of 21 MiG-29 aircraft from Russia at a cost of Rs 7,418 crore. The purchases will be part of a Rs 38,900 crore package that also include 12 Su-30MKI aircraft, long range missiles, and ammunition. Meanwhile, the defence minister has deferred his visit to Ladakh, where the situation continues to remain tense along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

From the front page

Closer home, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has dug in his heels amid growing calls within his party to step down. He got both Houses of Parliament prorogued to ward off threats to his continuance in office. Oli is now trying to engineer a split within the Nepal Communist Party and join hands with the Nepal Congress to stay in office. The chorus for his resignation grew louder after Oli alleged that India and a section of the leaders in Kathmandu were plotting to remove him from power.

Jyotiraditya Scindia got nine of his loyalists inducted into the Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s expanded Cabinet on Thursday. After the oath ceremony, taking on former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for the first time since he joined BJP, Scindia described his previous government as “brashton ki sarkar (government of the corrupt)”. He also accused the Congress of trying to sully his image. “Tiger abhi zinda hai (the tiger is still alive),” he said.

The two Italian marines — Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone — accused of killing two Indian fishermen in 2012 will now be tried in Italy, according to a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration. However, India is entitled to compensation, The Hague-based court said, while rejecting Italy’s claim for compensation for the detention of the marines. Latorre and Girone returned from India to Italy on September 13, 2014 and May 28, 2016, respectively.

The Pandemic

With a large number of asymptomatic Covid-19 cases being detected in the country, the Centre on Thursday issued revised guidelines for home isolation, according to which patients under home isolation will stand discharged after 10 days of onset of symptoms and no fever for three days.

Family members of several Covid-19 patients in Hyderabad, who have been discharged by authorities, are refusing to take them back home. Doctors at the hospital said family members talk daily to the recovering patients by making voice or video calls, but as soon as they are informed that the patient is ready for discharge, some of them stop calling.

An Aligarh resident was beaten to death allegedly by the staff of a private hospital on Thursday afternoon over non-payment of Rs 4,000 billed to the patient, the victim’s family has told the police. The police have recovered CCTV “in which a scuffle is visible with the hospital staff”, SP (City), Aligarh, Abhishek said.

Beyond Covid-19

A Railway line, a highway and a power transmission line — since December and during the lockdown, the Centre has cleared three key Goa projects claiming a state panel had approved it. But now at least six members of that panel have come out to say they are unaware of the clearance and have red-flagged their environmental concerns. A Supreme Court panel has taken note, too.

Breaking glass ceilings in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought the views of paramilitary forces on recruitment of transgenders to their ranks and sought details of necessary amendments that would have to be made in the recruitment rules of the respective forces.

Briefing

* Eight Uttar Pradesh cops were killed while four others were critically injured during an encounter while trying to arrest a criminal in Kanpur, police said on Friday.

* Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai on Friday following a cardiac arrest. She was 71.

* Terming the decision to ban 59 mobile applications with Chinese links as a “digital strike”, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said India is capable of giving a “befitting reply” if someone casts an “evil eye”.

* The CBI has booked GVK Airports Holdings, operator of Mumbai airport, and its Chairman G V K Reddy for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 705 crore to the Airports Authority of India.

* The CB-CID team probing the custodial killings of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu arrested four more police personnel from the Sathankulam police station.

And finally

“News from the centre here is Monaragala Hornets have won the toss and decided to bat first. Live action is coming up all the way from Badulla Cricket Ground…” A commentary of a cricket match of the Uva T20 league on YouTube on June 29 morning has come under the scanner of the police after the Uva cricket association told The Indian Express that it was running no such tournament.

🎧 In today’s Three Things Podcast, we look at how a new system is causing confusion among COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru

🎥 Author Amish talks about his new book, Suheldev — The King Who Saved India





