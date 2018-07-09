Top News: BJP’s stalemate in J&K, takeaways from India’s series win, the problem with positive thinking

Ram Madhav’s meeting with Sajjad Lone on 27 June ( Photo: @RamMadhavBJP) Ram Madhav’s meeting with Sajjad Lone on 27 June ( Photo: @RamMadhavBJP)

Despite claiming it had no interest in forming the government in Kashmir, it turns out the BJP has been in talks with PDP rebels. However, there was a major stumbling block. Also, the third part of our nationwide investigation on lynching of suspected ‘child-lifters’, takeaways from India’s series win against England and the problem with positive thinking.

BJP push for CM’s chair keeps potential allies away

After pulling the rug out from under the PDP government in Kashmir, the BJP is now trying to stitch together an alliance with ally Sajjad Lone’s Peoples Conference and PDP rebels, reports Sushant Singh.

The only problem? The BJP wants the Chief Minister’s chair, something it has never occupied in the state before.

Who gets lynched over ‘child-lifting’ rumours in India? Soft targets

The third part of the Indian Express nationwide investigation reveals that of the 20 people lynched in the last three months over ‘child-lifting’ rumours, 13 were “soft targets”, all hailing from marginalised sections of society.

An ex-Vice President strikes back

In a speech given as Hamid Ansari was vacating the Vice-President’s seat, the Prime Minister praised him for his work. But he also chose to dwell on the Vice-President’s diplomatic career in West Asia and work with minority institutions.

The former Vice-President has now pointed out in a preface to his book that “many considered the comments to be a departure from accepted practice on such occasions”.

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi could lose assets worth Rs 3,500 cr

In its latest push to get access to the financial assets of diamond jewellers Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi, the Enforcement Directorate will move court for “immediate confiscation” of assets valued at over Rs 3,500 crore. The agency is banking on a recently cleared ordinance called the Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance.

Lessons from India’s thumping victory in England

Rohit Sharma’s blistering innings ensured India easily won the T20I series against England 2-1. But India’s looked strong throughout the series, Hardik Pandya’s playing the role of an all-rounder and India’s got a strong bench as well. Here are the biggest talking points after India’s series victory.

Positive thinking won’t solve everything

The government of India is just the latest to fall into the trap of believing in the myth of the biggest unicorn of mental health – the power of positive thinking.

While positive thinking has been marketed by gurus, authors and tv show hosts, its effectiveness is strictly suspect, writes Simantini Ghosh.

How to make India’s farmers happier

Data reveals there has been a pro-consumer bias in India’s trade and marketing policies towards agriculture. This has hurt farmers and lowered their revenues compared to what they would have received otherwise.

The solution may be policy interventions – some of which are already underway – being implemented at the earliest.

A man walks into a restaurant and sees six women in mini-skirts…

Twitter user @Mahesh10816 wrote about walking into a ‘posh Mumbai restaurant’, seeing six women in mini-skirts and giving them unsolicited advice. While the original tweets were deleted to be replaced by a winding explanation, some of the responses to the tweets are among the most hilarious ones you’ll read.

