Top News: Auditors leave India Inc quietly, RSS leader’s tip to stop beef-related lynchings, don’t rule out Ravindra Jadeja

RSS leader Indresh Kumar has a unique suggestion on how to prevent beef-related lynchings and an Indian Express investigation uncovers that all the attackers of Swami Agnivesh in Jharkhand were linked to the BJP or its affiliate organisations.

In India inc, an auditor quits every day

Auditors of 204 listed companies in India have submitted their resignations between January 1 and July 17 this year, finds this Indian Express report. This works out to an average of one auditor resigning every day. The reasons are the same: lack of adequate information on businesses, inconsistencies in revenues and other financial numbers, and health concerns. Now the government’s getting involved because such auditors are expected to report any cases of fraud they find, but may not be doing so.

Stop eating beef to stop lynchings, says RSS leader

RSS leader Indresh Kumar’s had some words of comfort for those upset about cow lynchings: just don’t eat beef. He also redefined how the phrase holy cow came about.

All attackers of Swami Agnivesh were from BJP’s youth wing, BJP or RSS

Last Tuesday, hours after activist Swami Agnivesh was assaulted by a mob in Jharkhand’s Pakur town, where the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was staging a protest against his visit, the BJP affiliate’s state chief Amit Singh claimed that no one from his outfit was involved in the attack. The Indian Express found that all of the eight named in the FIR are directly linked to the BJYM, BJP and its affiliates or the RSS.

Chhattisgarh gangster runs network from jail

Going to jail on the charge of murder seemed like the end of the reign of Chhattisgarh gangster Tapan Sarkar alias “Dada”. But police now say he was running a criminal ring from within jail and even had operations inside the jail.

Read the report

Lynching victim’s friend says attackers claimed links with MLA

Aslam Khan, who escaped the lynching in Alwar Friday when Rakbar alias Akbar was killed on suspicion of being a cow smuggler, has told police that the men who attacked them claimed the support of an “MLA” and that they “could not be harmed”. The MLA, Gyan Dev Ahuja (of JNU and condoms fame), has claimed the witness is being coerced by the police.

Ram Vilas Paswan upset over posting for judge who ruled on SC/ST Atrocities Act

Dalit leader and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Monday said several Dalit MPs of the NDA have “expressed concern” over the “wrong message” sent by the appointment of Justice A K Goel as National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairman. The reason? The judge had ruled against the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act that had prompted protests across the nation by Dalit groups.

Read the report

Jadeja, Ashwin or Yadav: Who will India go with?

After his stellar performance in the ODIs and T20s, Kuldeep Yadav would seem to be the spinner of choice for the Indian team in the upcoming test series. But don’t rule out Ravindra Jadeja just yet. A hot, dry summer in England could mean Jadeja will be more effective than expected.

Read this analysis by Vishal Menon

Alwar lynching, a new law to curb trafficking: The think pieces

Head of the Congress’s Rajasthan unit, Sachin Pilot squarely blames the Vasundhara Raje administration for the latest lynching in Rajasthan’s Alwar. “The killing of Rakbar Khan, the sole breadwinner of his family by cow vigilantes points to a series of ills that afflict the Vasundhara Raje regime. Actually, it is the lack of any form of governance which leads to such incidents,” he writes.

Read the column

An organised crime like trafficking of children needs a legislation that systematically dismantles the complicated modus-operandi of the traffickers. The proposed Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 that is in the Lok Sabha deals a solid blow to the very economics of trafficking as an illicit trade that fuels black money and corruption, writes Nobel laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi.

Read the column

