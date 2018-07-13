Top New LIVE updates: Noisy judges needed, says Justice Gogoi; Hima Das creates athletics history; Soorma movie release

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court, on Thursday said noisy judges and independent journalists are democracy’s first line of defence and a revolution, not mere reform, is needed to keep the institution of the judiciary responsive to the changes in society. “The judiciary was the last bastion of hope and it needed to be uncontaminated, more pro-active and on the front foot to preserve its moral and institutional leverage,” said Justice Gogoi while delivering the third Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture on “The Vision of Justice” in New Delhi.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday warned the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre not to try to break PDP create divisions. She said, “If Delhi tries to dismiss the voting rights of people as in 1987 and if it tries to create divisions, then I believe that just like a Salahuddin and a Yasin Malik were born in 1987. If they try the same thing now and interfere. . . if it tries to break PDP, then outcomes will be very dangerous.” Read More
Lahore is on lockdown ahead of ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return from London. On arrival, he and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif are likely to be arrested. Sharif has been awarded a 10-year sentence by an anti-corruption court in connection with the Panama Papers investigation, while his daughter is facing a 7-year sentence. The duo were visiting Sharif’s wife, Kulsoom, who is undergoing treatment for cancer in London. Follow LIVE updates
Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh is spot on. And that is the film’s biggest triumph. Whenever Dosanjh is on screen, we are with him, as he goes through Singh’s arc—the struggle to please a vicious bully of a local coach (Hussain) who gets his jollies from beating up young players, the falling in love with the bright-eyed Harpreet ( Pannu), who is an equal dab hand with the stick and who wants to play for India as much as he does, the shocking incident on a train which leads him to paralysis, and the tough, painful journey back to the field.
Just 18 months after running her first competitive race — an inter-district meet in Sivasagar, Assam — 18-year-old Hima Das has created athletics history. The daughter of a rice farmer from Dhing village in Nagaon district, she got India its first ever track gold at a global event by winning the 400 metre final at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland. Read More
Pakistan’s former cricketing superstar and prime ministerial hopeful Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has termed him as a man who led “a bizarre life” of “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll” in her autobiography. The book that Pakistan was waiting for is finally out, two weeks before a make-or-break election for Khan. Reham has also claimed in her book that the 65-year-old Khan cannot read the Quran, believes in black magic, and had confessed that he has “some” illegitimate Indian children. Read More
