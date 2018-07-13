Follow Us:
Friday, July 13, 2018
  Top New LIVE updates: Noisy judges needed, says Justice Gogoi; Hima Das creates athletics history; Soorma movie release
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 13, 2018 11:12:21 am
Top News LIVE updates: Justice Ranjan Gogoi delivering the third Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court, on Thursday said noisy judges and independent journalists are democracy’s first line of defence and a revolution, not mere reform, is needed to keep the institution of the judiciary responsive to the changes in society. “The judiciary was the last bastion of hope and it needed to be uncontaminated, more pro-active and on the front foot to preserve its moral and institutional leverage,” said Justice Gogoi while delivering the third Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture on “The Vision of Justice” in New Delhi.

Other top stories for the day are – Pakistan’s former cricketing superstar and prime ministerial hopeful Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has termed him as a man who led “a bizarre life” of “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll” in her autobiography; 18-year-old Hima Das created athletics history; and Soorma movie review.

Live Blog

From Justice Rajan Gogoi's RNG speech to Hima Das creating athletics history to Soorma review, Follow LIVE updates of top news stories through the day

11:12 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Mehbooba Mufti warns Centre: 'Don't try to break PDP, consequences will be dangerous'

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday warned the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre not to try to break PDP create divisions. She said, “If Delhi tries to dismiss the voting rights of people as in 1987 and if it tries to create divisions, then I believe that just like a Salahuddin and a Yasin Malik were born in 1987. If they try the same thing now and interfere. . . if it tries to break PDP, then outcomes will be very dangerous.” Read More

10:58 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Nawaz Sharif likely to be arrested on landing in Pakistan today

Lahore is on lockdown ahead of ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return from London. On arrival, he and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif are likely to be arrested. Sharif has been awarded a 10-year sentence by an anti-corruption court in connection with the Panama Papers investigation, while his daughter is facing a 7-year sentence. The duo were visiting Sharif’s wife, Kulsoom, who is undergoing treatment for cancer in London. Follow LIVE updates

10:15 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Soorma movie review

Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh is spot on. And that is the film’s biggest triumph. Whenever Dosanjh is on screen, we are with him, as he goes through Singh’s arc—the struggle to please a vicious bully of a local coach (Hussain) who gets his jollies from beating up young players, the falling in love with the bright-eyed Harpreet ( Pannu), who is an equal dab hand with the stick and who wants to play for India as much as he does, the shocking incident on a train which leads him to paralysis, and the tough, painful journey back to the field.

10:06 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Hima Das gives India its first world gold medal on track

Just 18 months after running her first competitive race — an inter-district meet in Sivasagar, Assam — 18-year-old Hima Das has created athletics history. The daughter of a rice farmer from Dhing village in Nagaon district, she got India its first ever track gold at a global event by winning the 400 metre final at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland. Read More

10:05 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Imran Khan led 'a bizarre life' of 'sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll', says ex-wife in autobiography

Pakistan’s former cricketing superstar and prime ministerial hopeful Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has termed him as a man who led “a bizarre life” of “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll” in her autobiography. The book that Pakistan was waiting for is finally out, two weeks before a make-or-break election for Khan. Reham has also claimed in her book that the 65-year-old Khan cannot read the Quran, believes in black magic, and had confessed that he has “some” illegitimate Indian children. Read More

10:00 (IST) 13 Jul 2018

Welcome to our LIVE blog.  Pakistan’s former cricketing superstar and prime ministerial hopeful Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has termed him as a man who led “a bizarre life” of “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll” in her autobiography; 18-year-old Hima Das created athletics history; and Soorma movie review. Follow to get the latest updates of top news stories through the day.

Top New LIVE updates: Noisy judges needed, says Justice Gogoi; Hima Das creates athletics history; Soorma movie release Justice Ranjan Gogoi at the 3rd Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

On January 12 this year, Justice Gogoi, along with three of his Supreme Court colleagues, Justices J Chelameswar (now retired), Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, had held an unprecedented press conference making public a letter they had written to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in November. In the letter, they had raised questions on various issues pertaining to the functioning of the court, particularly the allocation of cases.

