Top New LIVE updates: Noisy judges needed, says Justice Gogoi; Hima Das creates athletics history; Soorma movie release

Top News LIVE updates: Justice Ranjan Gogoi delivering the third Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Top News LIVE updates: Justice Ranjan Gogoi delivering the third Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court, on Thursday said noisy judges and independent journalists are democracy’s first line of defence and a revolution, not mere reform, is needed to keep the institution of the judiciary responsive to the changes in society. “The judiciary was the last bastion of hope and it needed to be uncontaminated, more pro-active and on the front foot to preserve its moral and institutional leverage,” said Justice Gogoi while delivering the third Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture on “The Vision of Justice” in New Delhi.

Other top stories for the day are – Pakistan’s former cricketing superstar and prime ministerial hopeful Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has termed him as a man who led “a bizarre life” of “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll” in her autobiography; 18-year-old Hima Das created athletics history; and Soorma movie review.