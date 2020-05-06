Top militant commander trapped, encounter ongoing in J&K

A reflection of a solider manning the road in North Kashmir’s Handwara town can be seen on the pool of water on Sunday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) A reflection of a solider manning the road in North Kashmir’s Handwara town can be seen on the pool of water on Sunday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Security forces have a top militant commander surrounded during an ongoing encounter in South Kashmir’s Awantipora, police said on Wednesday. A cordon and search operation had begun last night after security forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in Beigpora area.

“Contact established in the third operation at #Beighpors #Awantipur. Top terrorist commander is trapped. Exchange of fire on. Details shall follow,” J-K Police said on Twitter. Senior official has been monitoring the situation since last night, the police added.

Meanwhile, a militant was killed in a separate encounter in Sharshali Khrew area in Awantipora. Kashmir Zone Police said the encounter began at 1 am and is still ongoing.

There has been an increase in anti-militancy operations in valley since last month. On Sunday, five security personnel including two top army officers and a J-K Police officer were killed in an encounter with militants in Handwara. And three CRPF men were killed after militants attacked a joint checkpoint in Handwara on Monday evening.

J-K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday had said that anti-militancy operations will be intensified further in coming time.

“You must have seen that security arrangements are already strengthen and anti-militancy operations are going on and in coming time they [operation] will be further intensified,” the DGP said while speaking to media during wreath laying ceremony of three CRPF men.

