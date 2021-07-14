Top Maoist commander died of Covid: Chhattisgarh Police

“He has had several cases registered against him in various districts and was one of the most wanted divisional commander," a senior officer said.

Senior Maoist commander Vinod alias Hemant Hunga, allegedly involved in high-profile cases of insurgent violence in Chhattisgarh including the Jhiram ghati massacre of Congress leaders in 2013, died on Sunday, police said, adding that he succumbed to Covid-19 a month after he tested positive. He was cremated on Tuesday, police said.

Wanted by NIA in its investigation in multiple cases, Vinod, a 62-year old division commander carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head.

“We have received information that he was hiding in the jungles around Sukma-Bijapur border while infected with Covid-19 and was being treated for the same, along with other senior leaders. We have now reason to believe that he has succumbed to Covid-19…” Sundarraj said.

“He has had several cases registered against him in various districts and was one of the most wanted divisional commander,” a senior officer said.