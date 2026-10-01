Top Lashkar commander Hashim Musa killed in J&K encounter

According to officials, the group comprising Musa, Junaid, Yasir and Suleiman Shah carried out the Halan attack (Kulgam) on August 4, 2023, in which four Army personnel were killed.

The last surviving member of the four-member group of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists that carried out some of the most sensational terror attacks in recent years in J&K, Hashim Musa, was killed in an overnight encounter in the Khansahib area of central Kashmir’s Budgam, the Indian Army said on Wednesday.

Officials said LeT’s commander Musa, also known as Asif Fauji, was killed in a joint operation built on intelligence inputs in an area under the Khansahib police station. Security forces were pursuing Musa for some time and “recently a specific all-stakeholder plan for his neutralisation was put in place after technical and human intelligence about his movement and presence were received”, officials said.