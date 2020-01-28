Top-heavy Punjab Police gets eight more ADGPs

The promotions came even as the government carried out a major reshuffle in the department, transferring 19 IPS officers, including a DGP and four ADGPs, as per an official statement. (Representational image) The promotions came even as the government carried out a major reshuffle in the department, transferring 19 IPS officers, including a DGP and four ADGPs, as per an official statement. (Representational image)

The already top-heavy Punjab Police on Monday scaled yet another peak with the promotion of eight Inspector General rank officers as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), taking their number from existing 14 to 22. Punjab also has nine officers in the rank of the DGP, including state police chief Dinkar Gupta.

Those who have been promoted from the IG rank to the rank of ADGP include Naresh Kumar Arora, Ram Singh, Sudhanshu S Srivastava, Praveen Kumar Sinha, B Chandra Sekhar, Amardeep Singh Rai, Neeraja Voruvuru and Anita Punj.

The promotions came even as the government carried out a major reshuffle in the department, transferring 19 IPS officers including a DGP and four ADGPs, as per an official statement.

DGP Intelligence V K Bhawra was transferred as DGP Punjab Home Guards and Director Civil Defence. ADGP (Security) Varinder Kumar was posted as ADGP (Intelligence). Sudhanshu S Srivastava was appointed as ADGP Security with additional charge of NRI Affairs Division.

ADGP (Crime) Gurpreet Kaur Deo was transferred as ADGP (Community Affairs Division) with additional charge of Women and Child Affairs.

ADGP (Modernisation) S K Asthana was posted as ADGP (Human Rights). Ram Singh who got promoted was posted as ADGP (Modernisation).

ADGP (Human Resource Development) with additional charge of Women and Child Affairs Shashi Prabha Dwivedi was posted as ADGP (Lokpal) with additional charge of Nodal Officer, Punjab Police Election Cell.

Naresh Kumar Arora who was promoted on Monday was posted as ADGP (Punjab Bureau of Investigation and State Crime Records Bureau).

IG Praveen Kumar Sinha who was officiating as ADGP Prisons was promoted in the rank of ADGP and posted as ADGP (Prisons).

Another officer who was promoted as ADGP, B Chandra Sekhar was appointed as ADGP (Crime) with additional charge of ADGP (Internal Vigilance Cell).

Amardeep Singh Rai, who was IG Headquarters with additional charge of IG-cum-director Vigilance Bureau was posted ADGP (Human Resource Development) following his promotion.

Neerja Voruvuru who was IG (Community Affairs Division) was posted as ADGP (Welfare) after her promotion as ADGP.

Anita Punj who was Director at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy (MRSPPA) Phillaur was posted as ADGP-cum-Director MRSPPA Phillaur following her promotion as ADGP.

IG (Modernisation) Vibhu Raj was given additional charge of IG (Security), replacing S K Singh who was posted as IG (Crime) including Crime Against Women.

DIG Intelligence H S Mann was posted as DIG Ferozepur Range. IG (Crime) G S Dhillon was given additional charge of IG Crime (Punjab Bureau of Investigation and State Crime Records Bureau).

IG (Human Rights) M S Chhina was given additional charge of IG (Punjab Bureau of Investigation). IG (Vigilance Bureau) Mohnish Chawla was posted as IG (India Reserve Battalion) with additional charge of Excise and Taxation.

