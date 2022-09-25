Top gangsters with links to Punjab gangs, terror groups arrested: NIA

The NIA on Saturday said dreaded gangsters Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal Choudhary and Bhupinder Rana have been arrested, days after the agency had launched search operations at over 50 locations across the country in connection with cases involving Punjab gangs and their nexus with terror groups.

Neeraj Sehrawat, alias ‘Neeraj Bawana’ of Delhi; Kaushal, alias ‘Naresh Chaoudhary’ of Gurgaon, Haryana; and Bhupinder Singh, alias ‘Bhupi Rana’, of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar in Punjab were arrested on Friday, an NIA spokesperson said.

The NIA had registered an FIR against all three, and had conducted raids last week in connection with two cases it took over from Delhi Police in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder, and gangs associated with it.

In a statement, NIA said: “The case relates to involvement of criminal gangs in different kinds of criminal activities, including killings, to terrorise people to extort for running and promoting their criminal syndicates. These gangs were also raising funds for criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons.”

The NIA stated that the case was initially registered by Delhi Police’s Special Cell against eight accused named, and several others unnamed. The NIA re-registered a case on August 26 and further investigations are in progress, the agency stated.