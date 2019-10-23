From BSNL-MTNL merger to unauthorised colonies: Decisions taken by Cabinet today

From approving a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi to deciding to merge loss-making telecom firms MTNL and BSNL, the Cabinet made a slew of announcements on Wednesday. Addressing the press conference in New Delhi Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, and Hardeep Singh Puri briefed the reporters on the decisions taken by the panel.

Ownership rights to people in unauthorised colonies in Delhi

The cabinet announced the approval of a plan that will grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar claimed that the proposal is based on the recommendations of a committee and the move that will benefit 40 lakh people.

The decision will be applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies inhabited by people from lower income groups, Javadekar said. The move comes close to the heels of the Delhi Assembly polls scheduled for early next year.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said a bill will be introduced in the next Parliament session to give relief to the residents of these unauthorised colonies. He also said that the plan will not apply to affluent colonies as identified by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) which includes Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave and Anantram Dairy.

Merging of BSNL, MTNL

In another major announcement today, the Centre has decided to merge loss-making telecom firms MTNL and BSNL as part of a revival package that includes raising sovereign bonds, monetising assets and voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for employees.

“MTNL, BSNL are neither being closed nor divested,” Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters in New Delhi. Prasad announced that the government will invest Rs 29,937 crore for the revival of the two telecom companies. The revival package includes raising of Rs 15,000 crore sovereign bonds and monetising Rs 38,000 crore of assets in the next four years.

Govt opens up fuel retailing to non-oil companies

The government on Wednesday declared that fuel retailing norms will be opened which means that non-oil companies can set up petrol pumps. I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said the opening up the fuel retailing will increase investment and competition. “The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved guidelines reviews which give authorisation for the marketing of transportation fuel,” he said.

Companies with a turnover of Rs 250 crore can enter fuel retailing provided that 5% of the outlets will be set up in rural areas. At present, to obtain a fuel retailing licence in India, a company needs to invest Rs 2,000 crore in either hydrocarbon exploration and production, refining, pipelines or liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

Govt nod to 3,000 more personnel in ITBP

The Union government on Wednesday approved a full cadre review, resulting in the creation of over 3,000 new posts, and creation of two operational commands for the ITBP that guards the LAC with China, PTI reported.

The review, for Group ‘A’ general duty (executive) cadre and non-general duty officials, will create over 3,000 new posts, including 60 in the top command, and will also allow it to raise two commands along the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China that the force guards.

Cabinet approves agreements with other countries

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to agreements signed with other countries in various fields like traditional medicine, and science and technology. These included administrative arrangement on cooperation in the field of Railways between the Ministry of Railways and the Directorate General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission.