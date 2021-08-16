Top Covid developments you need to know: August 16

Centre allocated Rs 267.35cr to Kerala to strengthen health infra: Union Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who arrived in Kerala with a central team on Monday to review the Covid-19 situation in the state, said the Centre has allocated Rs 267.35 crore to the state to strengthen its health infrastructure and will also provide it more vaccines to combat the pandemic, news agency PTI reported.

In a tweet, subsequent to his “intensive” meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Health Minister Veena George, Mandaviya said that besides the Rs 267.35 crore an additional Rs one crore would be made available to each district of Kerala for creating a medicine pool.

‘Shouldn’t hide oxygen deaths’: Sisodia again seeks L-G nod to form panel

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Monday that he has again submitted a file to L-G Anil Baijal, seeking approval for the formation of a committee that will look into allegations of deaths because of the scarcity of medical oxygen during the Covid wave that hit the city in April and May. A similar committee had earlier been proposed by the Delhi government earlier but did not get approval from the L-G.

“I have sent the file to the L-G again today and am hoping for a quick approval. The Centre has also said that it wants to know how many such deaths occurred and the committee has to be formed to look into it. It is an extremely serious matter if people die because of the lack of medical oxygen, and we can’t run from this. If we try to hide something, it will not be a good practice in governance, especially at a time when there is emphasis on transparency,” Sisodia said. Read More

Explained: Rules for travelling by Mumbai local trains and steps to obtain monthly passes

Four months after the Maharashtra government had shut down local train services for the general public to stop Covid-19 spread, fully vaccinated people have now been allowed to board suburban locals in Mumbai at least 14 days after taking their second dose.

According to an announcement made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on August 8, all people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can board the local trains starting from at least 14 days after receiving the second dose. The authorities will, however, verify an individual’s vaccination status before giving the necessary clearance to buy a monthly pass. Read More

Bihar: Schools reopen for students of classes 1 to 8

Schools in Bihar re-opened for students of classes 1 to 8 on Monday, news agency ANI reported. A school teacher said it is mandatory for students to wear masks, maintain hand hygiene and follow physical distancing.

Mumbai has zero containment zones, public grounds, parks to be open on all days

With a steady decline in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai now has zero containment zones. The last two slum areas, which were under containment in the K-East ward covering areas like Andheri East, Marol, Sakinaka, were removed from the tag on Friday.

Public grounds and parks in Mumbai will now be allowed to remain open on all days between 6 am and 10 pm as per an order issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday. Restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open until 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity on all days. Last orders can be taken until 9 pm but takeaway or home delivery service can be provided 24 hours. Read More

RTPCR not mandatory for those fully vaccinated to enter Pune

No RTPCR report is needed for those visiting Pune from outside Maharashtra if they have taken both doses of the Covid vaccine, according to a revised order from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). For others who are still awaiting vaccination, an RTPCR report — not older than 72 hours — is mandatory or they will have to quarantine for 14 days after entering the city.

Commercial establishments, including shops and restaurants, have been directed to ensure their staff is inoculated with both doses. From August 15, the PMC has allowed the commercial activities, including shops and malls, gyms, salons, wellness centres, to run till 10 pm as against the earlier decision of 8 pm. Read More

Four-fold rise in cybercrime complaints during Covid-19 pandemic

Cybercrime complaints received by the anti-phishing portal of Maharashtra Police have gone up by almost four times during the pandemic when figures of 2019 and 2020 are taken into account. The numbers of 2021 are also not very different as the rising trend continues.

The portal was launched in 2019 with the aim of having a specialised team that will act on cybercrime complaints and detect and prosecute the perpetrators at the earliest through focused coordination. Read More