Top court junks Shahnawaz’s plea against rape FIR

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea by BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain challenging the Delhi High Court order directing registration of an FIR over a complaint of rape against him.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta dismissed the petition and said it found no reason to interfere with the HC order.

A Metropolitan Magistrate court had ordered registration of an FIR on a complaint by a woman in 2018. The Magisgtrate’s order was upheld by the Special Judge and thereafter by the Delhi High Court following which he approached the SC.

Appearing for Hussain, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra pointed out that the Magistrate had ordered registration of the FIR despite the police telling it that the allegations made by the complainant woman could not be substantiated in its investigation. Hussain’s case is that the woman had problems with his brother whom she claimed to have cheated her on the promise of marriage, but now had roped in him too alleging that he took advantage of her.