Top Akhara body backs Chinmayanand, demands action against student

Extending support to former BJP MP Chinmayanand, who has been booked in a case of alleged sexual assault, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) on Thursday pressed for his immediate release and demanded stringent action against his accuser.

Advertising

The woman and three men have been booked for allegedly blackmailing and trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand, and along with the former MP, are lodged in Shahjahanpur jail.

The ABAP, an apex body of akharas with representatives of 13 sects of saints from across the country, took its decision at a meeting held at the Panchayati Akhara Bada Udaseen campus in Haridwar. Claiming that Chinmayanand has been “defamed”, the body cautioned other saints against “such conspiracies.”

Earlier, the ABAP had stated that Chinmayanand might be expelled from the Mahanirvani Akhara in Haridwar.

ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri said, “No action will be taken against him (Chinmayanand). The Akhara Parishad is in complete support (of him). Injustice has been done.”