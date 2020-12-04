‘Top 3 police stations in Manipur, TN and Arunachal’

Picture used for representational purpose

NongpokSekmai police station in Thoubal district of Manipur has topped the list of police stations awarded this year by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as the best performing police stations in the country. AWPS-Suramangalam police station in Salem city of Tamil Nadu has bagged the second spot and Kharsang police station in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh has ranked third.

The other police stations in the top 10 list are Jhilmili (Chhattisgarh), Sanguem (Goa), Kalighat (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), Pakyong (Sikkim), Kanth (UP), Khanvel (Dadra and Nagar Haveli) and Jammikutna Town police station (Telangana), in that order.

The exercise for annual ranking of police stations was announced in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during that year’s DGs’ conference at Kutch, Gujarat. Since then, MHA has been bringing out a list of top 10 police stations in the country every year.

The police stations are judged on various performance parameters which include property offences, crimes against women and weaker sections of the society etc. This year, the government introduced parameters of “missing persons, unidentified found person and unidentified dead bodies”.

“The Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah has said that a vast majority of police stations short-listed from the thousands of police stations in the country are police stations located in small towns and rural areas. This is also true for those police stations which have been ranked among the top 10. This indicates that while availability of resources is important, more important is the dedication and sincerity of our police personnel to prevent and control crime and serve the nation,” an MHA statement said.

Last Year, Aberdeen police station in Andaman and Nicobar, Balaji police station in Mahisagar, Gujarat and Ajk Burhanpur police station in Rajasthan were adjudged the top three.

MHA officials said this year’s survey was conducted under challenging circumstances as it was difficult to access police stations in remote areas owing to restrictions on movement amid the pandemic.

“The objective was to rank the top 10 Police Stations out of 16,671 Police Stations in the country through data analysis, direct observation and public feedback,” the statement said.

In the final stage, 19 parameters were identified to evaluate the standards of service delivery and identify techniques of improvement in policing. “This part constituted 80 percent of weightage in overall scoring. The balance 20 percent was based on infrastructure of the police station and approachability of personnel and feedback of citizens. The categories of citizens included were from nearby residential areas, nearby markets and citizens leaving police stations. Citizens who were approached for feedback included 4,056 respondents, covering approximately 60 people at each shortlisted location,” the MHA statement said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd