Top 20 railway divisions with over 90% train punctuality on August 8: Check the list

3 min readUpdated: Aug 9, 2026 08:24 PM IST
Indian Railways punctuality: Indian Railways gives the highest priority to safety and punctuality. According to the national transporter, train punctuality is measured on a terminating basis and expressed as the percentage of trains that arrive at their destination station within the specified time limit after the scheduled arrival time.
On August 8, 2026, several railway divisions recorded train punctuality of more than 90 per cent. Out of 74 railway divisions, 23 achieved over 90 per cent punctuality. Kota division recorded the highest performance, with 100 per cent train punctuality.
Kota Division records 100% train punctuality on August 8
Formed on April 1, 1952, the Kota railway division is part of West Central Railway (WCR). It is one of the important divisions on the western route of Indian Railways and has more than 90 stations across different categories.
Key stations in the division include Kota Junction, Bharatpur Junction and Sawai Madhopur. Other important stations are Bundi, Dakaniya Talav, Gangapur City Junction, Hindaun City and Ramganj Mandi Junction.
According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota Division, the division achieved 100 per cent train punctuality for the fifth time in the financial year 2026-27. Earlier, it recorded 100 per cent punctuality for Mail/Express trains on May 4, May 5, May 27 and June 29, 2026.
“This consistently strong performance by the Kota Division reflects effective coordination among various operational departments, continuous monitoring, and a commitment to the task at hand. Punctual train operations benefit passengers by allowing them to plan their journeys better, reach their destinations on schedule, and arrive in time for onward travel. This ensures a more punctual and reliable rail service for passengers,” he said.
Railway divisions over 90% train punctuality
After Kota recorded 100 per cent train punctuality on August 8, Guntakal followed with 99.33 per cent, while Ajmer and Salem recorded 99.17 per cent and 99.15 per cent, respectively. Ratlam, Palakkad, Alipurduar and Thiruvananthapuram also recorded more than 97 per cent punctuality.
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Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Jodhpur, Bhavnagar, Jaipur, Madurai and Sealdah recorded between 95 per cent and 96.71 per cent. Bikaner, Hubballi, Guntur, Prayagraj, Rangiya and Nanded recorded punctuality ranging from 91.8 per cent to 94.39 per cent.
Bhusawal recorded 91.62 per cent train punctuality, while Adra and Agra divisions maintained 90.8 per cent and 90.61 per cent punctuality, respectively.
Railway divisions recording 80% to 90% train punctuality
On August 8, 23 railway divisions recorded train punctuality between 80 and 90 per cent. These included Danapur, Howrah, Secunderabad, Ranchi, Malda Town and Bhopal, among others.
Train punctuality across all railway divisions on August 8, 2026: Check the figures
Division-wise Train Punctuality, 08 August 2026
100%
Highest: Kota Division
40.17%
Lowest: Khurda Road Division
All 70 Divisions, Ranked by Punctuality (%)
Mail/Express, NLT basis · Green: 85%+, Orange: 70-85%, Red: below 70%
7
Alipurduar (APDJ)
98.15
8
Thiruvananthapuram (TVC)
97.41
9
Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU)
96.71
18
Prayagraj (PRYJ)
92.55
25
Jammu Tawi (JAT)
88.68
26
Vijayawada (BZA)
88.30
28
Izzatnagar (IZN)
88.00
30
Malda Town (MLDT)
87.62
32
Lucknow NR (LKO)
86.69
38
Samastipur (SPJ)
85.85
40
Lucknow NER (LJN)
84.44
45
Secunderabad (SC)
82.63
48
Tiruchirapalli (TPJ)
79.61
50
Mumbai Central (BCT)
78.13
57
Nagpur (SECR) (NAG)
67.80
62
Visakhapatnam (VSKP)
63.21
66
Chakradharpur (CKP)
47.37
67
Mumbai CSMT (BB)
45.16
70
Khurda Road (KUR)
40.17
Source: Indian Railways