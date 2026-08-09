Top 20 railway divisions with over 90% train punctuality on August 8: Check the list

Indian Railways punctuality: Indian Railways gives the highest priority to safety and punctuality. According to the national transporter, train punctuality is measured on a terminating basis and expressed as the percentage of trains that arrive at their destination station within the specified time limit after the scheduled arrival time.

On August 8, 2026, several railway divisions recorded train punctuality of more than 90 per cent. Out of 74 railway divisions, 23 achieved over 90 per cent punctuality. Kota division recorded the highest performance, with 100 per cent train punctuality.

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Kota Division records 100% train punctuality on August 8

Formed on April 1, 1952, the Kota railway division is part of West Central Railway (WCR). It is one of the important divisions on the western route of Indian Railways and has more than 90 stations across different categories.