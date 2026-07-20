Top 10 public sector banks in India with highest account holders, deposits and loans

Top public sector banks in India ranked by account holders, deposits and loans. Check the latest PSU bank rankings and their latest financial performance.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJul 20, 2026 02:34 PM IST
India's top 10 Public Sector Banks ranked by customers, deposits and loan book (Image generated using AI)India's top 10 Public Sector Banks ranked by customers, deposits and loan book (Image generated using AI)
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Top 10 Public Sector Banks in India: The public sector banks (PSBs) play a crucial role in the country’s banking system, serving millions of customers while managing vast deposits and loan portfolios. Presently, 12 public sector banks are there in the country. These are – State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

During the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha MP Manju Sharma asked the government to provide year-wise and bank-wise details of the total number of account holders, total deposits, and loans disbursed by each Public Sector Bank over the last five years. She also asked whether the government has received any representations or recommendations from any quarter regarding the privatization of Public Sector Banks in the country.

Responding to this, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that there is currently no proposal under consideration by the government to privatize Public Sector Banks.

India’s 10 largest PSU banks by customers, deposits and loans

According to Chaudhary’s written statement on July 20, State Bank of India tops the list with 53.03 crore account holders, Rs 57.33 lakh crore in deposits, and Rs 41.90 lakh crore in outstanding credit (loans). The next largest banks are Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and Canara Bank. Here’s a look at the top 10 PSU banks ranked by account holders, deposits and loans:

Bank-wise: Account Holders, Total Deposits & Total Credit OutstandingLok Sabha Unstarred Q. No. 12 · 20.07.2026 · Source: Public Sector Banks

👤 No. of Account Holders (in Crores) 12 PSBs
Bank2021-222022-232023-242024-252025-26
State Bank of India46.7748.2750.2352.3353.03
Bank of Baroda15.6216.4717.2718.118.93
Punjab National Bank17.8118.4719.3217.6818.53
Canara Bank9.669.9110.1910.4110.69
Union Bank of India16.0515.5115.3915.9816.4
Bank of India10.4210.7110.8611.1511.03
Indian Bank9.529.8810.199.599.49
Central Bank of India7.147.447.737.968.25
Bank of Maharashtra2.952.963.023.03.06
Indian Overseas Bank3.583.633.754.134.45
UCO Bank3.974.184.434.594.55
Punjab & Sind Bank1.381.481.581.671.75
🏦 Outstanding Deposits (₹ Crore) 12 PSBs
Bank2021-222022-232023-242024-252025-26
State Bank of India39,20,20142,53,57147,24,33651,66,86357,32,960
Bank of Baroda9,29,98710,50,31511,36,69212,42,16914,01,290
Punjab National Bank11,25,04912,51,70813,33,36515,11,33616,49,060
Canara Bank10,27,76710,94,74612,14,95113,31,13714,36,905
Union Bank of India10,32,10211,06,08911,99,19712,71,75113,06,288
Bank of India5,50,8335,67,0636,29,7177,00,2988,00,443
Indian Bank5,84,6616,08,0276,61,8267,02,9667,89,283
Central Bank of India3,42,6923,59,2963,85,0114,12,6974,67,923
Bank of Maharashtra2,02,2942,34,0832,70,7473,07,1433,50,564
Indian Overseas Bank2,56,8902,54,3242,78,9683,03,4153,59,032
UCO Bank2,17,7202,40,7412,49,9652,76,2093,04,668
Punjab & Sind Bank1,02,1371,09,6651,19,4101,29,7741,45,829
💳 Outstanding Credit (₹ Crore) 12 PSBs
Bank2021-222022-232023-242024-252025-26
State Bank of India24,06,76127,76,80232,28,44836,01,62041,89,686
Bank of Baroda6,84,1537,95,5608,98,11610,21,11211,69,458
Punjab National Bank7,59,2148,49,7669,42,39110,66,04811,92,950
Canara Bank7,11,0468,17,7629,08,18210,08,67111,61,143
Union Bank of India6,99,2697,85,3028,73,6329,45,97510,40,954
Bank of India3,93,9914,31,6374,92,3925,63,5506,54,292
Indian Bank3,95,6984,43,9214,98,1605,46,2836,17,485
Central Bank of India1,89,7122,17,7792,51,7452,90,1013,44,516
Bank of Maharashtra1,35,2401,75,1202,03,6642,39,8372,85,825
Indian Overseas Bank1,43,2021,73,6692,00,6972,33,5012,94,405
UCO Bank1,15,5981,39,4321,62,2721,95,4742,34,384
Punjab & Sind Bank70,38780,98285,96499,6051,17,823
* Number of Account Holders in Crores  |  ** Outstanding Deposits and Outstanding Credit in Crores  |  *** Figures pertain to PSBs on domestic basis  |  Source: Public Sector Banks
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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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