Top 10 public sector banks in India with highest account holders, deposits and loans

2 min readJul 20, 2026 02:34 PM IST
Top 10 Public Sector Banks in India: The public sector banks (PSBs) play a crucial role in the country’s banking system, serving millions of customers while managing vast deposits and loan portfolios. Presently, 12 public sector banks are there in the country. These are – State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.
During the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha MP Manju Sharma asked the government to provide year-wise and bank-wise details of the total number of account holders, total deposits, and loans disbursed by each Public Sector Bank over the last five years. She also asked whether the government has received any representations or recommendations from any quarter regarding the privatization of Public Sector Banks in the country.
Responding to this, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that there is currently no proposal under consideration by the government to privatize Public Sector Banks.
India’s 10 largest PSU banks by customers, deposits and loans
According to Chaudhary’s written statement on July 20, State Bank of India tops the list with 53.03 crore account holders, Rs 57.33 lakh crore in deposits, and Rs 41.90 lakh crore in outstanding credit (loans). The next largest banks are Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and Canara Bank. Here’s a look at the top 10 PSU banks ranked by account holders, deposits and loans:
Bank-wise: Account Holders, Total Deposits & Total Credit OutstandingLok Sabha Unstarred Q. No. 12 · 20.07.2026 · Source: Public Sector Banks
👤 No. of Account Holders (in Crores) 12 PSBs
|Bank
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|2024-25
|2025-26
|State Bank of India
|46.77
|48.27
|50.23
|52.33
|53.03
|Bank of Baroda
|15.62
|16.47
|17.27
|18.1
|18.93
|Punjab National Bank
|17.81
|18.47
|19.32
|17.68
|18.53
|Canara Bank
|9.66
|9.91
|10.19
|10.41
|10.69
|Union Bank of India
|16.05
|15.51
|15.39
|15.98
|16.4
|Bank of India
|10.42
|10.71
|10.86
|11.15
|11.03
|Indian Bank
|9.52
|9.88
|10.19
|9.59
|9.49
|Central Bank of India
|7.14
|7.44
|7.73
|7.96
|8.25
|Bank of Maharashtra
|2.95
|2.96
|3.02
|3.0
|3.06
|Indian Overseas Bank
|3.58
|3.63
|3.75
|4.13
|4.45
|UCO Bank
|3.97
|4.18
|4.43
|4.59
|4.55
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|1.38
|1.48
|1.58
|1.67
|1.75
🏦 Outstanding Deposits (₹ Crore) 12 PSBs
|Bank
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|2024-25
|2025-26
|State Bank of India
|39,20,201
|42,53,571
|47,24,336
|51,66,863
|57,32,960
|Bank of Baroda
|9,29,987
|10,50,315
|11,36,692
|12,42,169
|14,01,290
|Punjab National Bank
|11,25,049
|12,51,708
|13,33,365
|15,11,336
|16,49,060
|Canara Bank
|10,27,767
|10,94,746
|12,14,951
|13,31,137
|14,36,905
|Union Bank of India
|10,32,102
|11,06,089
|11,99,197
|12,71,751
|13,06,288
|Bank of India
|5,50,833
|5,67,063
|6,29,717
|7,00,298
|8,00,443
|Indian Bank
|5,84,661
|6,08,027
|6,61,826
|7,02,966
|7,89,283
|Central Bank of India
|3,42,692
|3,59,296
|3,85,011
|4,12,697
|4,67,923
|Bank of Maharashtra
|2,02,294
|2,34,083
|2,70,747
|3,07,143
|3,50,564
|Indian Overseas Bank
|2,56,890
|2,54,324
|2,78,968
|3,03,415
|3,59,032
|UCO Bank
|2,17,720
|2,40,741
|2,49,965
|2,76,209
|3,04,668
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|1,02,137
|1,09,665
|1,19,410
|1,29,774
|1,45,829
💳 Outstanding Credit (₹ Crore) 12 PSBs
|Bank
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|2024-25
|2025-26
|State Bank of India
|24,06,761
|27,76,802
|32,28,448
|36,01,620
|41,89,686
|Bank of Baroda
|6,84,153
|7,95,560
|8,98,116
|10,21,112
|11,69,458
|Punjab National Bank
|7,59,214
|8,49,766
|9,42,391
|10,66,048
|11,92,950
|Canara Bank
|7,11,046
|8,17,762
|9,08,182
|10,08,671
|11,61,143
|Union Bank of India
|6,99,269
|7,85,302
|8,73,632
|9,45,975
|10,40,954
|Bank of India
|3,93,991
|4,31,637
|4,92,392
|5,63,550
|6,54,292
|Indian Bank
|3,95,698
|4,43,921
|4,98,160
|5,46,283
|6,17,485
|Central Bank of India
|1,89,712
|2,17,779
|2,51,745
|2,90,101
|3,44,516
|Bank of Maharashtra
|1,35,240
|1,75,120
|2,03,664
|2,39,837
|2,85,825
|Indian Overseas Bank
|1,43,202
|1,73,669
|2,00,697
|2,33,501
|2,94,405
|UCO Bank
|1,15,598
|1,39,432
|1,62,272
|1,95,474
|2,34,384
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|70,387
|80,982
|85,964
|99,605
|1,17,823
* Number of Account Holders in Crores | ** Outstanding Deposits and Outstanding Credit in Crores | *** Figures pertain to PSBs on domestic basis | Source: Public Sector Banks