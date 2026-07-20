Top 10 public sector banks in India with highest account holders, deposits and loans

Top 10 Public Sector Banks in India: The public sector banks (PSBs) play a crucial role in the country’s banking system, serving millions of customers while managing vast deposits and loan portfolios. Presently, 12 public sector banks are there in the country. These are – State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

During the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha MP Manju Sharma asked the government to provide year-wise and bank-wise details of the total number of account holders, total deposits, and loans disbursed by each Public Sector Bank over the last five years. She also asked whether the government has received any representations or recommendations from any quarter regarding the privatization of Public Sector Banks in the country.