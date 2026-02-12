Airports in India: India’s aviation market is among the fastest growing in the world. The central government has undertaken multiple initiatives to strengthen the sector, including making airports operational under the Regional Connectivity Scheme: Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN).
The airports are being upgraded and modernised time-to-time by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other airport operators, based on passenger traffic projections, operational requirements and demand from airlines.
“The upgradation and modernization of airports is a continuous process and is undertaken by Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other Airport Operators from time to time, depending on the passenger demand forecast, operational requirements and demand from airlines.
Development works are taken up in a phased manner, subject to the availability of land, financial viability, and operational needs related to intended aircraft operations,” MoS in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in Lok Sabha in a written statement on February 12, 2026.
Top 10 busiest airports in India over the last three years
During the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani sought details from the government on the top ten airports in the country in terms of handling the highest domestic and international passenger traffic over the last three calendar years, with a year-wise and airport-wise break-up.
In a written reply on February 9, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol stated that, according to air traffic data furnished by airlines, the number of domestic flight cancellations stood at 7,427 in 2023, 14,978 in 2024, and 18,349 in 2025.
Top 10 Airports in India: Passenger Traffic Rankings (2023-2025)
Domestic and International Passengers carried to and from the city by scheduled Indian operators and scheduled foreign operators
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More