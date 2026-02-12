Top 10 busiest airports in India over the last three years

Airports in India: India’s aviation market is among the fastest growing in the world. The central government has undertaken multiple initiatives to strengthen the sector, including making airports operational under the Regional Connectivity Scheme: Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN).

Modernisation of airports in India

The airports are being upgraded and modernised time-to-time by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other airport operators, based on passenger traffic projections, operational requirements and demand from airlines.

“The upgradation and modernization of airports is a continuous process and is undertaken by Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other Airport Operators from time to time, depending on the passenger demand forecast, operational requirements and demand from airlines.