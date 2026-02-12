Top 10 busiest airports in India over the last three years

Indian Aviation Sector: The central government has undertaken multiple initiatives to strengthen the sector, including making airports operational under the RCS-UDAN.

Airports in India: India’s aviation market is among the fastest growing in the world. The central government has undertaken multiple initiatives to strengthen the sector, including making airports operational under the Regional Connectivity Scheme: Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN).

Modernisation of airports in India

The airports are being upgraded and modernised time-to-time by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other airport operators, based on passenger traffic projections, operational requirements and demand from airlines.

“The upgradation and modernization of airports is a continuous process and is undertaken by Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other Airport Operators from time to time, depending on the passenger demand forecast, operational requirements and demand from airlines.

Development works are taken up in a phased manner, subject to the availability of land, financial viability, and operational needs related to intended aircraft operations,” MoS in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in Lok Sabha in a written statement on February 12, 2026.

Top 10 busiest airports in India over the last three years

During the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani sought details from the government on the top ten airports in the country in terms of handling the highest domestic and international passenger traffic over the last three calendar years, with a year-wise and airport-wise break-up.

In a written reply on February 9, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol stated that, according to air traffic data furnished by airlines, the number of domestic flight cancellations stood at 7,427 in 2023, 14,978 in 2024, and 18,349 in 2025.

Top 10 Airports in India: Passenger Traffic Rankings (2023-2025)

Domestic and International Passengers carried to and from the city by scheduled Indian operators and scheduled foreign operators
SL. NO. 2023 2024 2025
1 DELHI DELHI DELHI
2 MUMBAI MUMBAI MUMBAI
3 BENGALURU BENGALURU BENGALURU
4 HYDERABAD HYDERABAD HYDERABAD
5 CHENNAI CHENNAI CHENNAI
6 KOLKATA KOLKATA KOLKATA
7 AHMEDABAD AHMEDABAD AHMEDABAD
8 KOCHI KOCHI KOCHI
9 PUNE PUNE PUNE
10 DABOLIM, GOA DABOLIM, GOA GUWAHATI
Source: Rajya Sabha
